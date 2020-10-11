BILL HOWARD: Trip down by the river not so peaceful

Down by the river. Those four words can take a story so many directions.

With the proper musical score, images of horror could ensue. With the right actors and a different set of instruments playing in tune, and it could easily be turned to a nostalgic film of a group of early teens in pursuit of adulthood. Or, without music and instead of actors, you have a grizzled old man with an Old Timer knife in hand whittling away at a small strand of dried wood, and the greatest fishing tale of all time may be about to unfold.

This story doesn’t begin with “down by the river,” well, except that it did, but this story begins a couple of weeks ago with “while I was driving.”

I was on a long trip across the continent and my wife called me. “Honey, I have a surprise for you!”

That is always a good thing to hear, unless the surprise is “the refrigerator broke, I wrecked the car, or we found a puppy walking in the neighborhood.” This surprise was good. She followed up with “I took the Friday before your birthday off and thought we could go to the mountains for that weekend.”