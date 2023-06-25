FLORENCE, S.C. -- Cally Bell was third in last year's QAT Florence Amateur. He was determined to top that this year at Traces Golf Club.

Boy, did he ever.

The former Limestone and Spartanburg Methodist golfer won this year's event with a total score of 9-under-par 207. His first two rounds of 67 and 68 enabled him to play a bit more conservative Sunday (a 72). And his overall score was still six strokes better than Pake June, who was runner-up for the second straight year.

Pierre De was third with a 214.

"I played good; (today) was solid," said Bell, who first attended Lee Academy and then graduated from Chapman. "I shot even (today); I hit a lot of good shots. I putted well and kept the ball in front of me and kept it simple."

Bell's lone birdies Sunday were at 10 and 16.

"The birdie at 10 was big; it settled me down and I got into my routine a little better," Bell said. "I chipped in (from 10 yards), and that settled my nerves and I kind of rode the wave to the house."

Bell sure didn't have to do much Sunday, especially after Saturday's run of four consecutive birdies along the back nine (Nos. 5-8 on Woodlands).

"I was putting the ball really good," Bell said. "And anytime you're making your putts, it trickles down through the rest of your game. And I just kind of rode the wave of momentum after that."

Not that Bell wasn't already in a groove after Friday, when he carded four birdies and an eagle.

In college, Bell said he was all-tournament a couple of times, and that's something he takes pride in. He even placed second in a couple of tourneys.

Before Bell resumed his post-tournament celebration Sunday, he wanted to also give credit where credit's due.

"(Tournament director Chris Wegmann) and those guys here at Traces worked hard on this and put a lot of effort into it," Bell said. "It's fun. I want to win because I'm as competitive as anybody else. But they did a really good job on the course, which was great despite how much rain we had coming into it. They did a really good job in preparing it."