Blazers’ Myers inks with Bulldogs

KINGSTREE, S.C. − Kingstree’s Amond Myers signed to continue his career at South Carolina State.

This past fall, he rushed for 386 yards and five touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 431 and four.

Amond Myers

Myers
