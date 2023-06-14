LEXINGTON, S.C. − Three Lexington County pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Florence Flamingos dropped a 3-0 decision − their fourth loss in a row.

Carson Garner went 2 for 4 for Florence (4-5) while Dylan Robertson and Francesco Barbieri both had a hit. Garner and Robertson each had a double.

That was all the offense as the Flamingos struck out 13 times while drawing six walks.

Zac Cowan was the hard-luck loser on the mound for Florence. He went five innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits with six strikeouts.

Beckett White got the win for the Blowfish. He tossed six innings of two-hit ball with nine punchouts.

The Flamingos return to action Wednesday at home against Lexington County at 7 p.m.