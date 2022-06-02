 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Blowfish top Flamingos 5-2

LEXINGTON, S.C. − Florence left 11 men on base and Lexington County scored two unearned runs in a three-run third inning as the Blowfish came away with a 5-2 victory over the Flamingos on Thursday.

Florence dropped to 1-6 with a home game against Asheboro up next on the schedule Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Flamingos scored their only runs of the game in the top of the first on a groundout by Nathan Housen and a ground-rule double by Jordan Smith.

Fransesco Barbieri had three of Florence's seven hits and scored a run.

Scout Updike took the loss on the mound after going three innings and allowing three runs, one earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Four Flamingos pitchers combined to walk nine LC batters and strike out 10.

Elijah Lambros drove in three runs to lead the Blowfish.

