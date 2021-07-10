Blowfish top RedWolves to pull even in I-20 Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – After a two-hour weather delay to start the game, the Lexington County Blowfish held on for an 8-6 victory over the Florence RedWolves on Saturday to pull even in the I-20 Rivalry Series.
Both teams now have three wins each this year, with LC taking the last two games.The Blowfish improved to 16-14 overall while the RedWolves fell to 9-19. LC is 6-3 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League schedule while Florence is now 2-5.
The two teams meet twice more this season with the next game slated for July 16 in Lexington. The finale will be at Sparrow Stadium on July 26.
Florence was scheduled to travel to Savannah on Saturday night before taking its last three-day break of the season. The next scheduled home game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Macon.
Florence jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to some costly Blowfish miscues. An error following a Trey Law double allowed A.J. Liu to score the game’s first run, and Law scored on another LC mistake the very next batter.
Kyle McShaffry’s triple completed the scoring as all three runs were unearned and scored with two outs in the inning.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Lexington finally got to Florence starter Patrick Bott in the third. A hit batsman, a walk and a wild pitch got the Blowfish on the board. Former Latta High and current Clemson standout Dylan Brewer followed with an RBI double and then came home two batters later following a passed ball and a wild pitch.
The RedWolves retook the lead momentarily in the bottom half of the third on Brody Hopkins’ RBI double, but the Blowfish plated two more runs in the top of the fourth to grab the advantage for good.
After LC put up three more runs in the top of the ninth for an 8-4 lead, Florence made things interesting in its last at bat. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with none down and former South Florence and current Francis Marion standout Will Hardee drove in one run on a fielder’s choice grounder.
Two batters later, Liu singled home another run to pull the RedWolves within two, but a final strikeout ended the threat.
McShaffry led the way with three hits for Florence followed by Liu and Law with two each.