Blowfish top RedWolves to pull even in I-20 Series

FLORENCE, S.C. – After a two-hour weather delay to start the game, the Lexington County Blowfish held on for an 8-6 victory over the Florence RedWolves on Saturday to pull even in the I-20 Rivalry Series.

Both teams now have three wins each this year, with LC taking the last two games.The Blowfish improved to 16-14 overall while the RedWolves fell to 9-19. LC is 6-3 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League schedule while Florence is now 2-5.

The two teams meet twice more this season with the next game slated for July 16 in Lexington. The finale will be at Sparrow Stadium on July 26.

Florence was scheduled to travel to Savannah on Saturday night before taking its last three-day break of the season. The next scheduled home game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Macon.

Florence jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning thanks to some costly Blowfish miscues. An error following a Trey Law double allowed A.J. Liu to score the game’s first run, and Law scored on another LC mistake the very next batter.

Kyle McShaffry’s triple completed the scoring as all three runs were unearned and scored with two outs in the inning.