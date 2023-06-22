FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jack Crousore was steady during Thursday's final round of the 72nd annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational.

Even as he faced a playoff against Belton's Bennett Scaletta, nothing changed.

"I told myself just to stay calm and trust what I've done my whole life -- all that time on the range and all that time on the putting green," said Crousore, a rising senior at Hilton Head Prep. "Just let it come through and I don't need to worry about it."

Turns out, Crousore was right. He birdied that playoff hole at Florence Country Club, and that was the difference for his first SCJGA event victory.

"It means a lot, especially since it's my last summer of junior golf," Crousore said. "To get my first win, especially here at a country club I love to play at, it means a lot."

There was gratitude and humor during the award ceremonies as Crousore -- a left-handed putter-- received as one of his prizes a champion's putter suitable for right-handed players.

"It's probably a good thing so I won't be tempted to put it in play and ruin it," Crousore said, laughing. "So, I'll be able to keep it as nice as possible for as long as possible, now."

After being tied for fifth after Tuesday's first round, Crousore played his way Wednesday into a tie for second with Florence's John Wylie Richardson behind then-leader Jack Seward -- also of Florence.

"I felt good probably yesterday after the way I hit the ball," Crousore said." I was hitting the ball really solid all day. And then I came out today and felt really good. I got a good night's sleep and hit the ball really good off the first tee. And then, it was green light."

Crousore's 68 for the second straight day capped a three-round total of 4-under-par 206 in regulation.

"I just played real solid all day," Crousore said. "I made three birdies, one bogey. I missed a couple of makeable ones on the back nine coming in. But I played real solid and didn't make that many mistakes. So, being able to keep it pretty clean today was probably the most beneficial."

Crousore was in a three-way tie for first with Seward and Richardson after 11 holes. But five bogeys and a double-bogey along the back nine dropped Seward into a tie for fifth (73 Thursday, 209 overall).

And bogeys on the 15th and 17th kept Richardson from joining the playoff. He finished Thursday with a 69 and totaled a 207 for the event for third place. Impressive for a rising freshman who will play at defending SCISA 4A champion Trinity Collegiate next year.

"It's great to know that I can compete with these older guys," Richardson said. "They're going to college next year, so this is a great confidence booster."

Even more impressive, SCGA Junior Championship winner Drew Jeffords, of Florence, carded the tournament's lowest round Thursday with a 5-under 65 to climb into fourth place. This was Jeffords' final tournament as he is preparing to attend the United States Military Academy and play on a golf scholarship.

In the boys' 12-and-under division, Connor Wolfe of Blythewood fired an impressive overall score eight-under par 98 to claim the back-to-back champion title in this division. Davis Peevy of Charleston and Woods Weston of Columbia each finished the tournament with an overall score of 105 to tie for second place in the boys 12 and under division.