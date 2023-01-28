Bobcats rally, but FMU men hold on for 101-94 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – The best attribute of the Francis Marion men’s basketball team this season has been there “togetherness” according to first-year coach Jake Zehnder.

“Those guys fight,” he said.

That was never more evident than Saturday night against Lees-McRae. Leading by 17 at one point in the second half, the Patriots watched their lead dwindle all the way down to six with under three minutes to go.

But FMU kept its poise down the stretch. A solid night at the free throw line and a combined 49 points from Jonah Pierce and Bryce Beamer paved the way for a 101-94 victory at the Smith University Center.

Francis Marion (12-7, 9-4 Conference Carolinas) is now tied for fourth in the conference with a Wednesday matchup at Chowan coming up next week. Road games against Belmont Abbey (Feb. 4) and North Greenville (Feb. 7) will follow before the Patriots return to Florence (Feb. 11).

Zehnder likely hopes he’ll see the same resiliency from his squad in those games that he did Saturday, especially during the Bobcats’ late comeback.

“I kind of let them play,” Zehnder said of the sequence. “I didn’t even burn that timeout late when they went on that run because I wanted to see if they could play through it and they did.

“So kudos to them.”

Weathering that late storm is something the team might not have been able to do as well last year, senior guard Tionne Rollins said.

“Last year, close games we didn’t really know how to pull them out, but this year I think we’re doing a much better job of sticking to what we know and playing through adversity and just pushing through and showing toughness and heart at the end,” he said. “I feel like we’ve come a long way with that.”

Rollins was part of a strong staring five for the Patriots that combined for 86 points. He had 16 while Pierce and Beamer put up 26 and 23, respectively.

Pierce also finished with 14 rebounds to give him nine double-doubles this season and five in his last five games played.

“I don’t really play any different (from opponent to opponent),” the sophomore forward said. “I just crash and no matter what, I get reward for (it)…getting rebounds and stuff.”

Pierce was also the driving offensive force for Francis Marion in the first half as the Patriots went into the break with a 50-36 lead. He had 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and was a perfect 6 for 6 at the charity stripe. He finished 10 of 13 for the game.

In fact, FMU had an all-around solid night the foul line. The Patriots shot 77.8%, hitting 28 of 36 attempts for what proved to be critical points with how the second half unfolded.

“That’s got to be the best we’ve shot from the foul line all year,” Zehnder said. “We’ve been working on it. I don’t want to say that it had anything to do with practice, but we have been doing that a lot in practice. There have been a lot of foul shots that have gone up.

“…That’s great. Fantastic. I love that.”

The Patriots also sank 13 shots from behind the 3-point arc, with Beamer leading the way. He was 5 for 8 from downtown and had 15 points in the second half.

Fifth-year senior guard Alex Cox added 12 points and finished with a career-high nine rebounds to go along with six assists. Farid SaintCyr Jr. added nine points and dished out five assist as FMU came within an eyelash of having all five starters in double figures.

Brandon Brown led the Bobcats (8-13, 4-9) with 20 points followed by Timon Jones with 18, Nico Ashley with 15 and Williams Onyeodi with 12.