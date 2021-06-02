Bottom of lineup comes through as LVHS tops Dixie 5-3

DUE WEST, S.C. — A three-run third inning propelled Lake View to a 5-3 victory over Dixie in Game 1 of the state championship on Tuesday.

Just like in 2019 when both the Hornets and the Wild Gators last battled for the Class 1A state title, Lake View (24-5) relied on clutch hitting and solid pitching to come from behind.

"It was the bottom of the lineup that stepped up for us," Lake View coach Brandy Huggins said. "A lot of times the top of the lineup gets pitched around (or) they swing at bad pitches, but the bottom of the lineup stepped up; they got bunts down, timely walks. They did their job."

The bottom half of the lineup accounted for six of the team's eight hits in the win including a two-RBI single by Hollie Scott, who finished 1 for 4. Scott along with Becca Cox, who went 3 for 4, found themselves in key RBI situations as Dixie decided to pitch around Raven Locklear.

"We tried to not let No. 7 beat us," Dixie coach Ben Snipes said. "I walked her a couple of times, it wound up biting me. She is their power hitter and when I watched her against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, she had some big hits for them."