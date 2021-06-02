Bottom of lineup comes through as LVHS tops Dixie 5-3

DUE WEST, S.C. — A three-run third inning propelled Lake View to a 5-3 victory over Dixie in Game 1 of the state championship on Tuesday.
Just like in 2019 when both the Hornets and the Wild Gators last battled for the Class 1A state title, Lake View (24-5) relied on clutch hitting and solid pitching to come from behind.
"It was the bottom of the lineup that stepped up for us," Lake View coach Brandy Huggins said. "A lot of times the top of the lineup gets pitched around (or) they swing at bad pitches, but the bottom of the lineup stepped up; they got bunts down, timely walks. They did their job."
The bottom half of the lineup accounted for six of the team's eight hits in the win including a two-RBI single by Hollie Scott, who finished 1 for 4. Scott along with Becca Cox, who went 3 for 4, found themselves in key RBI situations as Dixie decided to pitch around Raven Locklear.
"We tried to not let No. 7 beat us," Dixie coach Ben Snipes said. "I walked her a couple of times, it wound up biting me. She is their power hitter and when I watched her against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, she had some big hits for them."
Locklear went 0 for 1 with two walks and an RBI, but her presence was felt in the circle. She pitched a complete-game and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out seven batters in the win.
Dixie's Weslyn Bensel was the only hitter who had success against Locklear as she went 3 for 4 with two home runs. Despite Bensel's contributions, Locklear and the Lake View defense stymied the Hornet offense thanks to great fielding.
"We were making adjustments for (Bensel)," Huggins said. "One time we threw her one way, boom, we threw her another way, boom. (For the third at-bat, Locklear) wanted to go after her and she didn't want to just put her on and I commend her for that. We played good defense."
The Lady Gators will look to clinch the Class 1A state championship on Thursday when it hosts Dixie for Game 2 at 6 p.m.