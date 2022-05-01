Bowman aims to put Hendrick back on top at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – For as dominant as Rick Hendrick Motorsports drivers have been at the track “Too Tough to Tame” over the years, there has been a noticeable drought lately.

The last time a Hendrick driver captured the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway was when Jimmie Johnson won in 2012.

It’s been nearly that long since any Chevrolet has crossed the finish line first in a Cup Series race. Kevin Harvick was the last to do so at the 2014 Southern 500.

But that’s probably more of an unusual quirk than it is an actual trend, Alex Bowman said.

“I think we’ve all contended for wins there,” he said. “Chase (Elliott) has been really fast there; Kyle (Larson)’s been really good there. We’ve led laps there; William (Byron)’s been fast there. We just haven’t been able to put the whole day together. That racetrack changes a lot throughout the course of the day and a lot of things can happen and it’s always a long race.

“Unfortunately it’s been a while since we’ve put the whole day together to be able to win a race there. Hopefully we can make it happen (this weekend).”

Based on the season he’s had so far, Bowman could certainly be considered a top candidate to break through.

Bowman has six top-10 finishes and a victory to his credit in Las Vegas. He is also fifth in the overall point standings – which feature two more Hendrick drivers in the No. 1 (Elliott) and No. 3 (Byron) positions.

The year has been a remarkably consistent one as Bowman has finished in the top 14 in each of the last nine weeks.

“It’s been a decent year for us so far,” he said. “Obviously having one win and being close to having two, you always want more. But we’ve been pretty consistent so far to start the year and just trying to carry that consistency over the summer is going to be key, and being ready for when the playoffs start is really the most important thing.

“So it’s been a learning year…A lot’s going to change between now and when the playoffs start, so just trying to be on the right side of it and be ready to go when they do start.”

Those playoffs will begin on Sept. 4 at The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, so this weekend’s Goodyear 400 could provide a good deal of momentum moving forward.

Bowman has seen his luck at “The Lady in Black” begin to turn in recent years. After finishing outside the top 20 his first three go-rounds, he’s had five top-20 finishes and two top-6 finishes since.

His best run came in 2020 with a second-place showing in The Real Heroes 400 – the first race back from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The top-5 finish was one of the moments that propelled Bowman to his best career finish points-wise with 2,371 that season.

“I think our most consistent streak was definitely the end of the 2020,” Bowman said. “Our playoff run was really good. I feel like everybody seems to forget about that. We scored the second-most points of anybody in the 2020 playoffs and we had a really strong really finish to the season that year.”

That early turnaround happened to come in the first day race at Darlington in quite some time, but Bowman said he doesn’t believe there’s too much difference in the track when the sun goes down.

“I would say Darlington probably changes the least of anywhere from a day race to night race,” Bowman said. “A lot of places we go, it reaches night and gets hard to pass and kind of one lane and it’s almost frustrating to race.

“Whereas at Darlington it’s so slick and there’s so much tire falloff and the cars are so hard to drive, it’s about the same. It’s just a little more slick during the day.”

