BOYS' PREP BASKETBALL: Buzzer-beating shot sends Marlboro County to state final

CAMDEN, S.C. — Devonta Oliver made a game-winning shot at the buzzer to give Marlboro County's boys a 58-56 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson in Saturday's SCHSL Class 3A lower-state final, held at Camden High School.

"It's a very great feeling for the school, and the program," said Marlboro coach LaTroy Brace, whose father played on Great Falls' first state championship team.

Oliver and Dreveon Scott each scored a team-high 13 points. The Bulldogs improved to 10-2 and will play Seneca at 3 p.m. Thursday for the state title at the USC Aiken Convention Center.

The Bruins tied the game at 56 with 22.5 seconds left, after trailing 54-50. This was the fifth straight game that the Bulldogs won or lost by a point. Marlboro was the winner in four of them.

When Brace played for Northwestern, his team lost to Gaffney in the 2005 upper-state final -- the same year the Indians beat none other than Marlboro in the state final.

Marlboro County won the state championship in Class 4A in the 2001 title game when they beat Greenwood under then-coach Ken Spencer.

O-W 13;12;19;12 —56

MC 12;15;16;15— 58