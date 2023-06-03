FLORENCE, S.C. -- Brad Williamson recently scored an Albatross (Eagle 2) on the par-4 seventh hole at Olde English Trail Golf Club. That is also referred to as a hole-in-one.
Randy Godbolt was the witness.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Tanner Hall’s summer goal is quite simple.
FLORENCE, S.C. — In the grand scheme of things, Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart took Friday’s 4-2 loss to Horry in stride.
McBEE, S.C. – Home runs, hugs and history made.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Eighteen Pee Dee softball players are all-state, per the South Carolina Association for Women’s. And several were also chosen…
SANDLAPPER COMPETITIVE BASEBALL
