Brandon Cobb’s five favorite baits for fall and winter bass

• Jig: The jig I fish the most is the Greenfish Tackle Brandon Cobb All Purpose Jig. I designed this ½-ounce jig with a Sparkie style jighead. I like best the Cobb’s Craw that’s black, brown and amber. I use a variety of different Zoom crawfish baits for trailers – particularly a Z Craw or a Speed Craw.

• Buzzbait: I’m primarily fishing a buzzbait in the fall – generally a Greenfish Tackle Toad Toter Buzz. Once the water temperature dips below 60 degrees, I don’t fish the buzzbait. Rather than fishing a skirt, I like either a white or a black horny toad. For years I made my own buzzbaits, then I gave the Greenfish Tackle Company one of these buzzbaits. The main difference in this buzzbait and many others is that anglers often have trouble fishing a frog or a horny toad on a buzzbait and getting the buzzbait to swim straight and true. But my buzzbait is weighted appropriately to make the horny toad run straight and is available in ¼- and ⅜-ounces.