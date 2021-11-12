Brandon Cobb’s five favorite baits for fall and winter bass

Of the baits I use for bass in the fall and winter, these are my five favorites:
• Crankbait: I fish the Yo-Zuri 3DS Shad MR the most during this time of year and vary the colors, depending on water clarity. In very dirty water, I prefer a bright shad pattern called hot tiger and red crawfish in muddy water.
• Jig: The jig I fish the most is the Greenfish Tackle Brandon Cobb All Purpose Jig. I designed this ½-ounce jig with a Sparkie style jighead. I like best the Cobb’s Craw that’s black, brown and amber. I use a variety of different Zoom crawfish baits for trailers – particularly a Z Craw or a Speed Craw.
• Jerkbait: I prefer the Yo-Zuri 3DB 110 jerkbait in the pearl shad.
• Buzzbait: I’m primarily fishing a buzzbait in the fall – generally a Greenfish Tackle Toad Toter Buzz. Once the water temperature dips below 60 degrees, I don’t fish the buzzbait. Rather than fishing a skirt, I like either a white or a black horny toad. For years I made my own buzzbaits, then I gave the Greenfish Tackle Company one of these buzzbaits. The main difference in this buzzbait and many others is that anglers often have trouble fishing a frog or a horny toad on a buzzbait and getting the buzzbait to swim straight and true. But my buzzbait is weighted appropriately to make the horny toad run straight and is available in ¼- and ⅜-ounces.
• Jigging spoon: One of my favorite winter baits I use to catch bass is a wide variety of different jigging spoons. I like the ½- and ¼-ounce sizes in either white or chrome colors. I fish the jigging spoon vertically for bass in cold months, generally at 20 to 22 feet or deeper, after finding the bass with my electronics.