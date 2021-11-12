 Skip to main content
Brandon Cobb’s five favorite baits for fall and winter bass
Brandon Cobb's five favorite baits for fall and winter bass

Of the baits I use for bass in the fall and winter, these are my five favorites:

• Crankbait: I fish the Yo-Zuri 3DS Shad MR the most during this time of year and vary the colors, depending on water clarity. In very dirty water, I prefer a bright shad pattern called hot tiger and red crawfish in muddy water.

• Jig: The jig I fish the most is the Greenfish Tackle Brandon Cobb All Purpose Jig. I designed this ½-ounce jig with a Sparkie style jighead. I like best the Cobb’s Craw that’s black, brown and amber. I use a variety of different Zoom crawfish baits for trailers – particularly a Z Craw or a Speed Craw.

• Jerkbait: I prefer the Yo-Zuri 3DB 110 jerkbait in the pearl shad.

• Buzzbait: I’m primarily fishing a buzzbait in the fall – generally a Greenfish Tackle Toad Toter Buzz. Once the water temperature dips below 60 degrees, I don’t fish the buzzbait. Rather than fishing a skirt, I like either a white or a black horny toad. For years I made my own buzzbaits, then I gave the Greenfish Tackle Company one of these buzzbaits. The main difference in this buzzbait and many others is that anglers often have trouble fishing a frog or a horny toad on a buzzbait and getting the buzzbait to swim straight and true. But my buzzbait is weighted appropriately to make the horny toad run straight and is available in ¼- and ⅜-ounces.

• Jigging spoon: One of my favorite winter baits I use to catch bass is a wide variety of different jigging spoons. I like the ½- and ¼-ounce sizes in either white or chrome colors. I fish the jigging spoon vertically for bass in cold months, generally at 20 to 22 feet or deeper, after finding the bass with my electronics.

EDITOR’S NOTE

Brandon Cobb, 31, of Greenwood has fished the Bassmaster Elite Series for three years and already has qualified for the upcoming Bassmaster Classic – his third. He’s won more than $470,000 in tournaments from the Bassmaster and FLW circuits after fishing on Clemson’s bass fishing team.

