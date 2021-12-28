 Skip to main content
Briggs, LeXander help power Hartsville boys past Dillon
35TH PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC

Briggs, LeXander help power Hartsville boys past Dillon

  • Updated
Hartsville vs Dillon Boys Basketball

Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs goes up for a shot against Dillon Tuesday afternoon in their game at South Florence High School in the Carolina Classic Tournament.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. – Big games from Jamari Briggs and Tristan LeXander powered Hartsville’s boys’ basketball team to a 59-44 victory over Dillon on Tuesday in the opening game of the 35th Pepsi Carolina Classic at South Florence High School.

The duo poured in a team-high 17 points each as the Red Foxes built a double-digit lead at halftime and never looked back.

Briggs and LeXander also combined on four of Hartsville’s five 3-pointers in the contest – including three by LeXander with two coming in the second half.

The Red Foxes also got key contributions form Kameron Foman and ZyKee Knox, who finished with eight points apiece.

That helped keep the Wildcats at bay. After falling behind 28-17 at the break, Dillon played a much more even second half, but was still outscored 31-27 over the final 16 minutes.

De’marco Bethea led all scorers with 19 points for the Wildcats, including 12 in the second half. Charles Brayboy added seven points for Dillon followed by Tyler Pinkney with five.

DILLON (44)

De’marco Bethea 19, Brayboy 7, Pinkney 5, Deberry 4, Z. Bethea 3, Clark 2, Davis 2, Thompson 2.

HARTSVILLE (59)

Jamari Briggs 17, Tristan LeXander 17, Foman 8, Knox 8, Huggins 5, McFarland 4.

