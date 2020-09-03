Brown’s RV Superstore named official partner of Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and Brown’s RV Superstore announced a partnership naming the family-owned and operated dealership in McBee as the Official RV Sales & Service Partner of the track "Too Tough To Tame."
“We value our loyal campers who join us over our NASCAR race weekends, so we look forward to welcoming Brown’s RV Superstore as the Official RV Sales & Service Provider of Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp.
As part of the partnership, Brown’s RV Superstore will have in-market rights to use the Darlington Raceway mark and logo, a highway billboard on property, consumer engagement experience for track laps, and digital campaign promoting RV repair services to campers.
“We are excited to be named the Official RV Sales & Service Partner of Darlington Raceway,” said Barry Brown, General Manager of Brown’s RV Superstore. “As long-time fans of the sport and local community, our partnership has a bright future. We look forward to meeting the RV sales and service needs of campers at Darlington Raceway.”
To learn more about Brown’s RV Superstore, visit brownsrvsuperstore.com.
Darlington Raceway, Boeing ready for takeoff with Boeing Backstretch
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and The Boeing Company announced a multifaceted partnership as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.
Highlighting the superior design, efficiency and value of its airplanes with the competition of NASCAR’s race cars, Boeing will be featured on the historic backstretch at the Lady in Black. The Darlington backstretch will now officially be named the “Boeing Backstretch” at the track "Too Tough To Tame."
“Darlington Raceway is known for its intense competition, so our partnership with Boeing is a perfect pairing of two iconic brands,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “Boeing is a brand recognized around the world, so we are proud to partner on the Boeing Backstretch to highlight one of the historic elements of on-track action at the track 'Too Tough To Tame.'”
“We are proud to support Darlington Raceway and particularly excited to be a part of the track 'Too Tough To Tame' with the Boeing Backstretch,” said Lindsay Leonard, Senior Director of National Strategy and Engagement and Government Operations for The Boeing Company. “The Lady in Black is an iconic symbol in South Carolina, and the Cook Out Southern 500 race has been bringing families together for generations with its historic sporting moments.”
Darlington and Boeing will highlight on-track competition with a “Ready for Takeoff” digital campaign including content on the track’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR. Boeing will also have spots on the video scoring tower and interior wall signage facing the grandstand.
The 71st running of the Cook Out Southern 500 will start the Cup Playoffs for the first time on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will showcase the fierce NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Prior to the Cook Out Southern 500, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will return to the track "Too Tough To Tame" for the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Gander Trucks last competed at Darlington from 2001-04 and 2010-11.
All three NASCAR races at Darlington will be televised nationally with the Cup Series race on NBCSN, Xfinity Series race on NBC, and Gander Trucks on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
