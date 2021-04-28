Bruins pick up key region win over Red Foxes behind Palmer, Miller

He never reached second base, and through 4 ½ innings each team had managed just two baserunners.

“Man, that was pitching duel like you would not believe,” Gray said. “It was a great game — great pitching on both sides; great defensive plays on both sides. Both teams came ready to play and played hard, and we just happened to come out on top.”

A big part of that Bruins’ win was Palmer, who allowed just six hits in nine innings while striking out 10 and walking three. The SFHS defense had a big hand in things as well, especially in the fifth inning.

Parker’s bloop double down the first base line put him at second with one out. Quez Hadley followed with a single to left, but SF outfielder J.R. Williams gunned Parker down at the plate to keep the game scoreless.

Hartsville managed to get runners on second and third, but Palmer induced a grounder to short to end the threat and the inning.

Meanwhile, Cannarella was equally dominant. He allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings — never letting a South Florence batter reach third during his outing.