Bruins pick up key region win over Red Foxes behind Palmer, Miller

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. — Just keep going.
That’s the mentality Aydin Palmer has in games, and that’s how the South Florence High left-hander approached his last few innings against Hartsville on Tuesday.
“I tried to just keep hitting my spots,” Palmer said. “I made some mechanical adjustments since the Wilson game. The biggest thing was to keep going.”
Palmer kept going through seven, eight and then nine innings — reaching his pitch count on the last batter he faced. But thanks to Luke Miller’s RBI single in the top of the ninth, Palmer managed to go the distance in a 1-0, complete-game shutout as the Bruins picked up a huge Region 6-4A win at Jimmy White Park.
South improves to 17-3 overall and 5-2 in region play while the Red Foxes dropped to 12-3 and 5-2. The two teams will meet again Friday at 6:30 p.m. at SFHS.
“Any win you get in this region is a big win,” Bruins coach Kenny Gray said. “It’s a battle all the way around trying to get those playoff spots, and tonight was a step in the right direction. We’ve got to go back to work tomorrow and get ready for Friday.”
Tuesday had all the makings of a tightly contested game from the start as Palmer went up against Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella, and the two aces did not disappoint. Through the first three innings, HHS’ Garret Parker was the lone baserunner after reaching on a leadoff walk to start the third.
He never reached second base, and through 4 ½ innings each team had managed just two baserunners.
“Man, that was pitching duel like you would not believe,” Gray said. “It was a great game — great pitching on both sides; great defensive plays on both sides. Both teams came ready to play and played hard, and we just happened to come out on top.”
A big part of that Bruins’ win was Palmer, who allowed just six hits in nine innings while striking out 10 and walking three. The SFHS defense had a big hand in things as well, especially in the fifth inning.
Parker’s bloop double down the first base line put him at second with one out. Quez Hadley followed with a single to left, but SF outfielder J.R. Williams gunned Parker down at the plate to keep the game scoreless.
Hartsville managed to get runners on second and third, but Palmer induced a grounder to short to end the threat and the inning.
Meanwhile, Cannarella was equally dominant. He allowed just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings — never letting a South Florence batter reach third during his outing.
But Hartsville could not come up with the big hit it needed. A'Shani McFarland doubled with two outs in the sixth, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. He suffered an injury on the play and did not return to the game.
Treion McFarland singled to lead off the seventh and wound up stealing his way to third, but was left stranded there.
“Cam was right there with (Palmer),” Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. “But they managed to get one hit — they got a bunt down and got a hit that we didn’t get.
“…They made some spectacular (defensive) plays against the top of our lineup with a catch out in right. We’re aggressive and we were on that play where we got a runner thrown out at home, but that’s how we do it and I’m not going to change that.”
The Bruins had opportunities as well in the fourth and eighth innings that wound up being all-but negated by double plays, but that wasn’t the case in the ninth.
Landon Brown singled with two outs and courtesy runner K.J. Andrews immediately stole second. That set the stage for Miller, who singled home Andrews as the relay throw from the outfield went over the catcher’s head to plate the only run of the contest.
“That’s exactly what I was looking for,” Miller said of the pitch he got from HHS reliever Harrison Moore. “When we got the stolen base that was huge. I was thinking backside with two strikes and I saw the second baseman was covering second and tried to push it through that hole and was able to do it.”