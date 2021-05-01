Bruins return favor, walk off against Red Foxes 4-3

Flowers’ knock came as a welcome relief as the Bruins were unable to get the big hit they needed in three of the previous four innings. Each time, SFHS had a runner on second with one out but failed to score. Katie Catoe was on second twice during that span after doubling each time. She finished with three hits.

But by not pushing across another run, it allowed the Red Foxes to rally from a 3-1 deficit to force extra innings. Cayden Thompson’s solo homer in the fourth brought Hartsville within 3-2. Thompson also came through with the big RBI single in the sixth that plated the tying run.

HHS had a chance to push home a run of its own in the top of the ninth, but a great throw from SF center fielder Larissa Siders on a shallow flyout cut down Jamarria Pendergrass at home to keep the game tied.

“We tried to score … it was a great throw by the center fielder from South Florence home,” Red Foxes coach Amber Harvey said. “So we didn’t get it there, but before that we let too many girls get on base. Their leadoff, Nos. 1 and 2 batters, (we had) too many errors and let them get on base. They’re fast and they’re going to steal and always get in scoring position.

“So that put a lot of pressure on us tonight.”