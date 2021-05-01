Bruins return favor, walk off against Red Foxes 4-3

FLORENCE, S.C. — One extra-inning walk-off thriller deserves another.
Hartsville and South Florence battled it out for nine innings on Tuesday, with Kindon Dawson’s game-winning knock proving to be the difference in a Red Fox victory.
In Friday’s rematch, the overall story was much the same — but with a different ending.
This time it was Bruins shortstop Gracelyn Flowers who singled in the bottom of the ninth to score Angelle Siders from third and give SFHS a dramatic 4-3 victory over Hartsville.
South improved to 4-2 in Region 6-4A play while HHS fell to 7-1 with its first region loss of the year.
“Both times it went nine innings, so we’re pretty evenly matched, I think,” Bruins coach Bobby Jones said. “We had chances — we just couldn’t get that big two-out hit. We hadn’t got one all year, but we came through at the end, though, and that’s all that matters.”
With international tiebreaker rules in effect, Siders started the bottom of the ninth on second and was bunted over to third by Larissa Siders. The set the stage for Flowers, who belted a pitch down the right field line that landed just inside fair territory to plate the winning run.
“I had to do this for my team because my team deserved it,” Flowers said. “We worked hard all week for it. We came up short our first game, so I had to do it for my team and for my coaches.”
Flowers’ knock came as a welcome relief as the Bruins were unable to get the big hit they needed in three of the previous four innings. Each time, SFHS had a runner on second with one out but failed to score. Katie Catoe was on second twice during that span after doubling each time. She finished with three hits.
But by not pushing across another run, it allowed the Red Foxes to rally from a 3-1 deficit to force extra innings. Cayden Thompson’s solo homer in the fourth brought Hartsville within 3-2. Thompson also came through with the big RBI single in the sixth that plated the tying run.
HHS had a chance to push home a run of its own in the top of the ninth, but a great throw from SF center fielder Larissa Siders on a shallow flyout cut down Jamarria Pendergrass at home to keep the game tied.
“We tried to score … it was a great throw by the center fielder from South Florence home,” Red Foxes coach Amber Harvey said. “So we didn’t get it there, but before that we let too many girls get on base. Their leadoff, Nos. 1 and 2 batters, (we had) too many errors and let them get on base. They’re fast and they’re going to steal and always get in scoring position.
“So that put a lot of pressure on us tonight.”
South scored three unearned runs in the first three innings thanks in part to the pressure by the top of its lineup. Angelle Siders reached base both times – first on a throwing error and then on an infield single. Larissa Siders bunted for a base hit in the third and both scored on different Hartsville errors later in the inning.
Delaney Timmons had the other big hit for South as her two-out RBI single in the first gave the Bruins an early 1-0 lead. The Red Foxes tied the game in the top of the third when Avarie Easters singled home Chelsea Ghoens with two outs. Ghoens had started a rally with a two-out double.
Both pitchers went the distance. Alyssa Poston struck out eight for Hartsville and allowed nine hits. Peyton Perry scattered six hits and struck out three for the Bruins.