Bruins win Pee Dee Pitch-Off opener

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – South Florence’s softball team opened the Pee Dee Pitch-Off with a 6-2 victory over Sumter in four innings on Thursday at Savannah Grove Park.

The Bruins dropped the second game 7-5 to Marlboro County in 10 innings.

South Florence opened with a three-run first inning and added three more during the final two innings. The game was called with South still batting in the fourth inning due to the 80-minute time limit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angelle Siders tripled and scored a run in the first inning and also singled and walked in the game. Larissa Siders walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run on a single in the third for South.

Katie Catoe had two hits for SFHS, including an RBI single in the first. Kentara Fulton doubled and scored a run while Sidney Morgan doubled in a run in the third.

Payton Perry had a sacrifice fly and also got the win on the mound. She allowed two runs, none earned, on three hits with two strikeouts, three walks and two hit by pitches.

The Gamecocks plated two runs in the second on a pair of errors, but Perry kept the damage to a minimum. She pitched around a leadoff walk and single in the third and left another two runners on base in the fourth.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.