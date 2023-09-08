ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- Lake City High School athletics director Matt Apicella made a special presentation at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.

He expressed his gratitude to South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough and his staff after they came to the aid of four Lake City players that were involved in a collision on the way from a prospect camp in Orangeburg.

Apicella thanked the coaches for being with the players at the hospital as he and the players’ parents made their way from Lake City. The AD also gave an update on Lake City head coach Ronnie Baker, who remains in the hospital after suffering multiple broken bones in the collision.

He said Baker was able to make eye contact with him and thanked him for coming to see him.

“God has his hands on (Coach) Baker,” Apicella said. “And God puts people like Buddy Pough and his staff in our lives for a reason. I just want to say thank you for everything, not only for our Lake City players, but for kids all over the state.”

Each of the four players sent a video thanking Pough and his staff for what they did following the accident. Apicella said three of the four players have returned to the field while the fourth was forced to have surgery that cut short his season.