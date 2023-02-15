FLORENCE, S.C. – There was one clear message that came out of Wilson’s first-round 4A state playoff victory over Lugoff-Elgin on Wednesday.

“If you protect the boards, you control the game,” Tigers coach Carlos Powell said.

Wilson did not protect the boards particularly well in the first half, Powell said, but were able to right the ship in the second half en route to a 73-59 win.

The second-seeded Tigers (21-6) will now host perennial power and seventh-seeded Ridge View on Friday at 7 p.m. The Blazers took care of Hilton Head Island by a score of 77-47.

“We’ve been here before,” Powell said. “It’s about experience right now. …The five seniors we have are very locked in right now. We’ve just got to continue to keep grinding and stick to the course.”

One senior who seemed to be especially locked in was forward Merel Burgess. Of his game-high 24 points, 15 were in the opening and closing stanzas as he proved to be a dominant force in the paint all evening.

“I had to make all my layups,” Burgess said. “…We had to rebound the ball more; be more aggressive and make the layups. It was just the little things.”

Tristan Thompson and Josh Leonard were also big inside – finishing with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Xavier Brown added 10 points as well including a couple of key three-pointers that helped the Tigers hold off a scrappy Demons team that was within striking distance up until the fourth quarter.

Jeremiah McCain, Nigel Chivers and Damon Howey gave Lugoff a big three to contend with as they combined for 32 points.

Despite Wilson jumping to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, a strong second quarter pulled LEHS back to within 34-25 at the break.

Wilson led by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but the Demons cut the deficit to just six points in the final minutes.

However, Josh Green found his offensive rhythm at the right time and scored all seven of his points in the third – including a big trey.

The Tigers scored the last six points of the period and pulled away in the fourth for the win, with the help of another shot from downtown.

“We hit a couple wide-open shots off of our early penetration,” Powell said. “We got (Burgess, Thompson, Leonard) the ball early and that opened up the outside shots for us where there was really no one within five feet of them while they were shooting.

“So they were good looks tonight and the guys knocked them down. We practice that every day. That’s a good first win for us.”

Lugoff by comparison was only able to sink one three-pointer for the game.

LE 8 17 16 11 – 52

W 21 13 19 16 – 73

LUGOFF-ELGIN (52)

Jeremiah McCain 12, Damon Howey 11, Chivers 9, Golden 6, Goings 5, Quiros 4, Mumford 4, Hutto 1.

WILSON (73)

Merel Burgess 24, Tristan Thompson 17, Xavier Brown 10, Josh Leonard 10, Green 7, B. Thompson 3, J. Brown 2.

RECORD: W 21-6

NEXT GAME: Wilson will host Ridge View on Friday at 7 p.m.