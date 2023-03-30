LAMAR, S.C. – Stephen Burris had been close before.

The Rock Hill native had been a finalist for the head football coaching position at Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Airport and Aiken in recent years, but never got that final call.

Until Lamar.

After 16 years as assistant, including most recently with Ridge View, Burris will finally take the reins of his own program. He was officially introduced Thursday as the Silver Foxes’ new coach at a press conference inside the gymnasium.

He takes over for Josh Pierce, who left after one season to take the coaching position at Conway.

“I was raised by my grandmother, and she always used to tell me that the best meals are cooked slowly, and they’re cooked with love,” Burris said of his journey. “Those 16 years have meant a lot to me because it has brought me to this spot. Maybe if I had gotten a job five years ago, who knows what that would have led to? It might have been a bad situation or it might have been a job I just didn’t need at the time.

“…So I’ve never really been a person that chases titles; I was raised to chase the work. If you do the work and treat people the right way, good things happen to you.”

And Burris certainly couldn’t be happier than to take over a program like Lamar, he said, that already has a strong tradition and winning culture.

“The tradition here speaks for itself,” he said. “I can kind of come in and just go to work. There are not a lot of holes to fill in terms of teaching kids what it looks like to win and what the expectations are. They grew up understanding what those expectations are.”

Those have remained unchanged for the past three-plus decades. The Silver Foxes have won five state titles since 2002 and have been a 1A powerhouse for even longer than that.

Burris inherits a team that went 9-4 a season ago before falling to eventual state runner-up Johnsonville in the third round of the state playoffs.

“I’ve been able to talk to (former Lamar coach Corey Fountain) and a lot of other people who have been associated with this program over the years and they all say the same things – great kids, great community support,” Burris said. “It all checks the boxes of everything you would want as a head coach, much less a first-time head coach.”

Offense has been his calling card, and Burris has experience with just about any type of scheme the Silver Foxes will choose to run in 2023.

“I have a background in the triple option, I’ve coached in the Air Raid, I’ve coached in kind of the (former Auburn coach) Gus Malzhan kind of run (and) gun Wing-T,” he said. “I don’t care what it looks like as long as it gets us in the end zone.”

Serving as the offensive coordinator for the Blazers the past two seasons, his units averaged 387 and 350 yards per game, respectively.

“You’ll see a lot of different things in terms of RPOs (run-pass option), some power run game…we’ll run counter and all of the gap schemes that you can think of,” Burris said. “At the end of the day, we just want to make sure we take what the defense gives us. I’m going to put us in the best situation to succeed.

“On defense, regardless of if we’re running the 3-4, 4-3, or 3-3 stack, you need 11 guys on the field that will do their job and be gap sound and tackle well and just play for each other as a whole.”