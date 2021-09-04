Burton grabs another top-5 finish, falls short of victory

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Harrison Burton was without crew chief Jason Ratcliff for this week’s Xfinity race at Darlington.

That provided a little extra motivation for Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 – and Burton nearly pulled off the victory.

The 2020 NASCAR Rookie of the Year was side-by-side with Noah Gragson for both of the overtime laps but could not finish off the pass either time for his first victory of the season.

Instead he had to settle for his sixth straight top-10 finish and fourth top-5 during the recent stretch.

“Our whole team did a great job rallying together,” Burton said. “Everyone kind of pitched in and picked up the slack of Jason who’s sitting at home and we’re all thinking of.

“I really wish we could have won for him – just wanted it real bad.”

Denny Hamlin’s late penalty off pit road set the stage for Burton and Gragson down the stretch. It was heightened when a caution came out on Lap 144 of 147.