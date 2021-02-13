Butler, big runs carry Wilson past South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell believes Zandae Butler is the best player around – and he’s looking for even more out of his sophomore guard in the future.

“I know what he can be and what his potential is,” the first-year Wilson boys’ basketball coach. “He’s a freak of nature and when he turns it on, he’s unstoppable.”

Friday saw Butler showcase some of that potential as he scored a game-high 20 points to help the Tigers hold off South Florence 66-58.

The two city and region rivals agreed to meet after each bowed out from the Region 6-4A tournament earlier this week. The potential for both teams to play more games next week is still a possibility as well.

In the meantime, Wilson looks to build off Friday’s effort that saw the Tigers use a couple of big runs to pull away from the Bruins.

Tied 13-13 in the second quarter, WHS put up the next 10 points and closed out the half with a 27-20 edge over South. After SFHS pulled even in the third stanza, a 10-2 run gave Wilson all the breathing room it needed.

The Bruins only got as close as five points the rest of the way.