Butler, big runs carry Wilson past South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Carlos Powell believes Zandae Butler is the best player around – and he’s looking for even more out of his sophomore guard in the future.
“I know what he can be and what his potential is,” the first-year Wilson boys’ basketball coach. “He’s a freak of nature and when he turns it on, he’s unstoppable.”
Friday saw Butler showcase some of that potential as he scored a game-high 20 points to help the Tigers hold off South Florence 66-58.
The two city and region rivals agreed to meet after each bowed out from the Region 6-4A tournament earlier this week. The potential for both teams to play more games next week is still a possibility as well.
In the meantime, Wilson looks to build off Friday’s effort that saw the Tigers use a couple of big runs to pull away from the Bruins.
Tied 13-13 in the second quarter, WHS put up the next 10 points and closed out the half with a 27-20 edge over South. After SFHS pulled even in the third stanza, a 10-2 run gave Wilson all the breathing room it needed.
The Bruins only got as close as five points the rest of the way.
“We turned the ball over at the wrong times too much,” Powell said. “We’re up 10 and we’re looking at maybe putting our foot on the gas and go up 15 or 16 points, and we turned it over two or three times. So we’ve got to be more disciplined as basketball players and know that we have to execute and not get lackadaisical just because we’re up.”
Butler was the driving force for Wilson in the second half – scoring 14 points in the final 16 minutes. Josh Green and Jeremiah Merritt were the other big factors as Green finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds while Merritt added 10.
Merritt’s tally included a pair of three-pointers. The Tigers sank five shots from the beyond the arc in the game, with Imari Phillips connecting on a pair as well.
Wilson also turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter – leading to an up-and-down night offensively for South Florence.
“We didn’t defend the way we were supposed to, and we couldn’t get into our offensive sets,” Bruins coach Christian Savage said. “Credit to them for playing good defense.
“…We couldn’t score and we missed 14 free throws tonight. I think that was one of the biggest differences in the game. We turned the ball over a lot as well, so it was just a lot of mental breakdowns.”
Quay Dickens led South Florence with 16 points while Micah Harry added 11. Each of them scored 10 points in the second half to help the Bruins keep pace.
SF;7;13;20;18 – 58
W;7;20;21;18 – 66
SOUTH FLORENCE (58)