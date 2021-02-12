Butler's big night helps Wilson hold off South Florence 66-58

FLORENCE, S.C. – Zandae Butler scored a game-high 20 points and Wilson used a pair of big runs to hold off South Florence 66-58 on Friday in boys’ basketball action.

The two schools agreed to play an extra game after bowing out of the Region 6-4A tournament earlier this week. Both the Tigers and Bruins may pick up another game or so sometime next week as well.

The teams were knotted at 13-13 in the second quarter when Wilson went on its first offensive surge. The Tigers put up 10 straight points and closed out the half with a 27-20 advantage.

South pulled even in the third, but a 10-2 run gave WHS the lead once again. The Bruins were only able to close the gap to five points the rest of the way despite playing the Tigers almost evenly during the final 16 minutes.

Josh Green added 13 points for Wilson and pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Jeremiah Merritt chimed in with 10 including a pair of three-pointers.

The Tigers hit five shots from beyond the arc in the game including two more from Imari Phillips.

Quay Dickens led South Florence with 16 points while Micah Harry added 11. Each of them scored 10 points in the second half to help the Bruins keep pace.