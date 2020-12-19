Butler's big night, second-half defense lift Tigers past Red Devils

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carlos Powell was not pleased with how his team started Friday night’s contest against Wade Hampton (H).

Not so much for what it meant in that particular game, which turned out to be a 47-41 victory by the Tigers, but for what it might mean going forward.

Wilson had plenty of open looks, but converted on only one shot as Josh Green’s bucket was the lone score in the first quarter for the Tigers as they fell behind early and had to rally across the final three quarters to earn their second win of the season.

“Missing layups, not focused, not coming out aggressive …

we can’t start like that against teams in our region,” Powell said. “We can’t get down to a school like Darlington or Hartsville or Myrtle Beach or someone like that. That’s who we’re preparing for, and I don’t think the guys get that quite yet.”

Wilson managed to turn the tide thanks to its defense and a breakout performance from Zandae Butler. The Tigers were down just 8-2 after the opening period and by halftime had crawled back to within one, 16-15.