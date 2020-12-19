Butler's big night, second-half defense lift Tigers past Red Devils

FLORENCE, S.C. — Carlos Powell was not pleased with how his team started Friday night’s contest against Wade Hampton (H).
Not so much for what it meant in that particular game, which turned out to be a 47-41 victory by the Tigers, but for what it might mean going forward.
Wilson had plenty of open looks, but converted on only one shot as Josh Green’s bucket was the lone score in the first quarter for the Tigers as they fell behind early and had to rally across the final three quarters to earn their second win of the season.
“Missing layups, not focused, not coming out aggressive …
we can’t start like that against teams in our region,” Powell said. “We can’t get down to a school like Darlington or Hartsville or Myrtle Beach or someone like that. That’s who we’re preparing for, and I don’t think the guys get that quite yet.”
Wilson managed to turn the tide thanks to its defense and a breakout performance from Zandae Butler. The Tigers were down just 8-2 after the opening period and by halftime had crawled back to within one, 16-15.
That’s when Butler started to take over — and the defense started to turn up the pressure. He scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the second half, including eight in the third quarter, as the Tigers took control and never trailed again after taking a 25-24 lead midway through the stanza.
“He’s been all football for a while and we’re trying to get him back slowly but surely,” Powell said of his sophomore forward. “When he’s aggressive, he gets it done. Once he knows what his capabilities are, I think he’s going to be very, very special.
“As a team, our defense picked up in the third quarter. That was the biggest difference in the game. Once we sped them up a little bit, they started to turn the ball over and that’s easy baskets.”
The Red Devils got within 34-33 in the fourth, but a big 3-pointer by Imari Phillips helped push the lead to 39-33 as Wilson maintained a fairly comfortable margin the rest of the way.
“I’m proud of my guys for the way they came back, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Powell said. “But it’s a process and we’ll get there.”
Derrick Daniels added 10 points for the Tigers followed by Phillips with eight.
Wade Hampton’s Brandon Brantly also had a game-high 15 points and Versalius Johnson followed with 14, including eight in the first half.
WH 8 8 10 15 – 41
W 2 13 17 15 – 47
WADE HAMPTON (41)
Brandon Brantly 15, Versalius Johnson 14, Gray 6, Clark 4, Kelly 2.
WILSON (47)
Zandae Butler 15, Derrick Daniels 10, Phillips 8, Green 4, Jones 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Boone 1.
RECORD: W 2-0
NEXT GAME: Wilson is working on potentially playing a home game on Tuesday, time TBA.
