C.E. Murray's Alston-Daniels brothers sign with Benedict football
SIGNING DAY

C.E. Murray's Alston-Daniels brothers sign with Benedict football

C.E. Murray football logo

GREELYEVILLE, S.C. – The C.E. Murray defensive line combo of Nyzier and Nyziah Alston-Daniels each signed with Benedict College on Wednesday.

Nyzier was an All-State selection for 2020 while Nyziah led the War Eagles with 47 tackles and four sacks.

