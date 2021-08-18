Calabrese: Red Foxes young in spots, but talented

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Much like in 2019, the Hartsville High School football season got off to a bit of rocky start in 2020.

Unlike the previous year, however, the pandemic-shortened schedule didn’t allow the Red Foxes much of a window to regroup. The result was a 4-3 season that saw Hartsville miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 – although under very unusual circumstances to say the least.

Hartsville returns a number of key performers from a year ago, but the squad will still be relatively young in many areas as well, coach Jeff Calabrese said.

“I think we’ve only got 17 or 18 seniors, so we’ve got a young group of kids that have been working really hard and are a lot of fun to coach and lot of fun to be around,” Calabrese said. “The goal is just to get one ounce better every single day and continue to work on our craft and to try to be the best football team we could possibly be.”

The Red Foxes return just four starters on each side of the ball and won’t get much time to gel before facing the gauntlet of Region 6-4A. The schedule includes perennial 4A contender Myrtle Beach as well as North Myrtle Beach – the 4A state runner-up in 2020.