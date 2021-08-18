Calabrese: Red Foxes young in spots, but talented

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Much like in 2019, the Hartsville High School football season got off to a bit of rocky start in 2020.
Unlike the previous year, however, the pandemic-shortened schedule didn’t allow the Red Foxes much of a window to regroup. The result was a 4-3 season that saw Hartsville miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 – although under very unusual circumstances to say the least.
Hartsville returns a number of key performers from a year ago, but the squad will still be relatively young in many areas as well, coach Jeff Calabrese said.
“I think we’ve only got 17 or 18 seniors, so we’ve got a young group of kids that have been working really hard and are a lot of fun to coach and lot of fun to be around,” Calabrese said. “The goal is just to get one ounce better every single day and continue to work on our craft and to try to be the best football team we could possibly be.”
The Red Foxes return just four starters on each side of the ball and won’t get much time to gel before facing the gauntlet of Region 6-4A. The schedule includes perennial 4A contender Myrtle Beach as well as North Myrtle Beach – the 4A state runner-up in 2020.
“There will be a learning curve, no doubt about it,” Calabrese said. “We’ll learn from our mistakes. But hopefully we play exceptionally hard each time we time the field.”
Offense
One of the biggest losses comes in the form of D.P. Pendergrass – the Morning News Player of the Year in 2020.
Pendergrass did a little bit of everything for Hartsville offensively and averaged more than 200 yards per game. A Shrine Bowl and All-State selection, Pendergrass amassed 1,424 yards of offense between rushing (685 yards), receiving (250 yards) and kickoff and punt returns (489 yards) to go along with 19 total touchdowns.
Hartsville is also replacing quarterback Owen Taylor, who threw for 701 yards and seven TDs while running for 414 yards and another score.
McKendrie Douglas is the new quarterback, but the sophomore does have experienced weapons in the backfield with running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel.
Anderson had 533 yards rushing and six scores last season. McDaniel rushed for 239 yards and a score.
“They’re two guys that had a great short season for us last year,” Calabrese said. “We’re excited about them and what they can do, and we’re excited about what McKendrie’s going to do in the future. He’s worked exceptionally hard.”
Douglas will also have some experienced receivers as Roddi Morris and Jonathan Flemister return.
Alvee Fulwood will assume a starting role at tight end for his senior season. He’ll be joined on the line by Matt Stroud, Reggie Cabbagestalk and sophomore Slayton Stokes.
Defense
The defense took a hit with the loss of seniors Bailey Carraway and Keyshawn Dolford – the team’s top two tacklers from a season ago.
Carraway was a linebacker, but the Red Foxes do bring back Alex Hunt and Antonio Hicks along with Jaquez Coe and J.D. Allen.
Dolford was on the defensive line, which underwent some turnover in the offseason, but Calabrese has been pleased with the players that have rotated in during the summer and preseason, he said.
“Josh Mullins, B.J. Coe, Robert Williamson, Brandon Outen, Bryson McLeod – I could name several more,” Calabrese said. “So we’ve got some defensive linemen that have played a lot of football but maybe haven’t started a lot of games.”
The secondary features Treion McFarland, who is also slated to be in the receiving corps again, along with junior Justin Canty and senior Dashun Williams.
Ty’Jai Peterson, a three-year starter, is also back. He led Hartsville with two interceptions last season.
Special teams
Hartsville had two top kicking specialists the past few seasons in Leland Saxton and Chase Elsessler, but now it is looking to replace both.
“We’ve got five kids who are working their tails off to try to be those specialists,” Calabrese said. “We honestly don’t know who it’s going to be.”