LAKE CITY, S.C. – The few times Al Calcutt has been away from football felt like being “a fish out of water” he said Thursday.

“To be quite honest with you, just looking for things to do,” Calcutt said. “Just kind of realized that this is what I’m supposed to do.”

Even serving as an administrator the last few years at Johnsonville Middle School, Calcutt had his hand in the game coaching the Flashes’ B team.

But when Carolina Academy headmaster Stevie Phillips approached him about taking over the Bobcats’ program, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up, Calcutt said.

The longtime Pee Dee area coach was introduced to his new team Thursday at the school as he looks to rebuild a program that’s just a little over two years removed from playing for a SCISA state championship.

“I feel like the good Lord opened the door, and when I started talking to coach Phillips and he basically said that he may have this position…the fact that he thought of me was humbling,” Calcutt. “…I was excited about it and glad that it worked out and can’t wait to get going.”

Calcutt brings nearly 30 years of experience along with him. He was a head coach at Georgetown, Creek Bridge, Hannah-Pamplico and Hemingway – earning two combined region crowns at Georgetown and H-P and also a berth in the lower state title game while at Hemingway.

He served as athletic director for 12 years at Pamplico, Hemingway, Creek Bridge and Carvers Bay. While with the Bears in 2013, Calcutt was the offensive coordinator for a squad that reached the state championship game.

But making the switch from the public school domain to the private one shouldn’t be that much of a transition, he said.

“Football is football,” Calcutt said. “I’m just ready to get here and like I said hit the ground running with these kids…I’ve still got a lot left in the tank. Just ready to get over here and hopefully getting a winning culture established here.”

In terms of how the Bobcats will look on the field, Calcutt is expecting full effort from everyone, which has been a staple of his programs, he said.

And while he’s traditionally preferred a Wing-T/spread offense, Calcutt aims to fit the team’s philosophies on both sides of the ball to its personnel, he said.

“I’m not going to put these kids in a position to where they’re going to fail,” Calcutt said. “We’re going to do things that fit what we’ve got.

“…I want these kids to play hard and play aggressive.”