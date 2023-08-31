DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cale Yarborough became the first driver to win four Southern 500 stock car races Monday when he held off Darrell Waltrip to claim a three-second win in the 29th running of the Labor Day classic.

Yarborough won the “Granddaddy” of NASCAR’s superspeedway races in 1968, 1873 and again in 1974.

Monday the Sardis native took the lead from Waltrip on lap 261 and held his Oldsmobile in front of the Waltrip guided Chevrolet for the remainder of the 367-lap event.

Richard Petty finished third, a lap back, while rookie Terry Labonte finished fourth, 11 laps back, and was named the recipient of the Fireball Roberts Memorial Award for his rookie performance.

Bobby Allison, who ran with the leaders in the latter stages of the race until a ground wire on the coil came loose, finished fifth.

Bill Elliott, James Hylton, Buddy Arrington, Ronnie Thomas and Benny Parsons rounded out the top 10 finishers of the event at the mile and three-eighths oval Darlington International Raceway.

Pole winner David Pearson of Spartanburg was knocked out of the race on the 167th lap by a four-car pileup that also included Coo Coo Marlin, D.K. Ulrich and Grant Adcox.

Ulrich, of Harrisburg, N.C., and Adcox of Chattanooga, Tenn., were taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence.

A late afternoon statement by Doctor David Davis at the hospital indicated that there were no broken bones visible from x-rays and that both would remain overnight for observation.

The other two drivers involved in the mishap escaped without injury.

It was the last race held on the nation’s oldest superway since it was resurfaced following the Rebel 500 race in April, but it took just 25 laps to show the 40-car field that the old “Lady in Black” was no less treacherous.

Tieghe Scott of Ten Agrly, Pa., spun out in the fourth turn and hit the retaining wall on the front straightaway to bring out the first caution flag of the day.

Neil Bonnett of Hueytown, Ala., in a Chevrolet, coming in for a pit stop after Scott’s misfortune, hit a pole on pit road and knocked down a power line and laps 26-38 were run under caution flag until the lines were repaired.

The second caution flag of the day came out on lap 103 when last year’s rookie-of-the-year Ricky Rudd spun in turn one.

Rudd was forced out of the race several laps later when he tangled with Dave Marcis and Bobby Wawak to bring out the third yellow flag of the sweltering afternoon.

Bonnett was also forced out of the race when he blew an engine.

Donnie Allison, who started in the seventh position, was knocked out of the race on lap 224 when Waltrip tapped him in the rear on the back stretch and Allison crashed into the wall.

Yarborough won his seventh race of the campaign and with the $30,175 first place money increased his earnings for the year to $324,555 unofficially.

The 38-year-old blond driver also increased his Winston Cup point lead over Marcis.

Yarborough entered the race with [a] 3,347-3,139 lead over the Skyland, N.C., driver. Marcis finished 35th but saw later action when he served as a sub-driver for Petty.

Yarborough’s average speed was 116.828 for the four-hour, 17-minute and 46-second race which saw 21 lead changes involving 10 drivers with nine caution flags for 73 laps.

Donnie Allison led three times for 59 laps, Waltrip three times for 44 laps, Bobby Allison twice for 21 laps, Pearson twice for 14 laps, Buddy Baker twice for 11 laps, Benny Parsons once for 12 laps, and Petty, Rudd and Marlin for one lap each.