DARLINGTON, S.C. – As favorite after favorite bit the dust, it appeared that a virtual unknown would win the 25th annual Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, but in the end, it was old pro Cale Yarborough who brought home the bacon.

Yarborough, the only pre-race favorite among the finishers, survived a series of destructive wrecks that reduced the field of 40 to only 12 finishing cars to become only the third three-time Southern 500 winner.

Yarborough was himself the victim of a bad spinout, but he recovered and drove to a one-lap margin victory in his Chevrolet while top aces Richard Petty, Buddy Baker, David Pearson, and Bobby Allison were sidelined by wrecks.

It was a race that made drivers almost wish not to lead. A total of 13 drivers swapped the lead 25 times – and of those 13, eight failed to finish.

In addition to Petty, Baker, Pearson, and Allison, race leaders Charlie Glotzbach, Benny Parsons, Coo Coo Marlin, and Lennie Pond were all eliminated by wrecks or engine failures. Of the race’s leaders, only Yarborough Darrell Waltrip, David Sisco, James Hylton, and G.C. Spencer were around at the finish.

Yarborough completed the 367-lap event on the one-and-three-fourths mile track in four hours, 30 minutes and 48 seconds for an average speed of 111.075 miles per hour and collected $26,800 for his efforts. He led the race three times for 159 laps in route to the win.

“I’m happy just to be here,” Yarborough said as he climbed out of his own somewhat battered racer. “I’ve never seen so much destruction in all my years of racing.”

Waltrip finished second in his Chevy after pacing the field for a total of 35 laps. After running close to Yarborough up until the final 100 laps, he finished approximately one-and-a-half laps back.

For his efforts, he was awarded the Bob Colvin “Little Guy” Award. Finishing in the third spot was surprise front-runner Sisco. After leading the going for 19 laps in the middle stages of the race, he faded toward the end, and even with relief driving from Bobby Allison, his Chevrolet couldn’t stay with the front-running Yarborough and finished two laps down.

Fourth place went to Dodge-driving Dave Marcis, four laps back of the winner. Fifth was James Hylton in a Chevrolet, seven laps behind at the end.

The rest of the finishers, in order, were G.C. Spencer, nine laps behind; rookie Jackie Rogers, also nine laps down; Rookie of the Race Jerry Schild, 23 laps behind; Joe Frasson, 14 laps behind; Pee Wee Wentz, 25 laps back; rookie Tony Bettenhausen, 31 laps down; and Frank Warren, 35 laps behind.

It was Yarborough’s ninth victory of the season and boosted his earnings for the year to $203,493.

Eleven caution flags were thrown during the race for a total of 101 laps under the yellow.

The first caution flag appeared on the tenth lap for a wreck involving drivers Jerry Hansen and Roy Mayne. The incident resulted when Hansen spun coming off the second turn and Mayne plowed into him. Both drivers were eliminated from the race.

The green waved again on lap 22, but just 17 laps later, the yellow was displayed again, this time for a wreck that eliminated Petty and Baker.

Petty was struck a glancing blow by Chevrolet-driving Richard Childress, forcing his Dodge up into the upper guard rail. Baker, directly behind Petty at the time, had no room to miss Petty and slammed into his rear end.

On the 71st lap, Allison, Yarborough, and rookie Richie Panch spun in the third turn after Allison lost it passing slower traffic. Allison was eliminated from the race later with steering problems caused by a blow sustained in the melee.

Forty laps later, Bob Burcham blew his engine going into the first turn, bringing out the day’s fourth caution.

Benny Parsons blew his engine on the 117th lap and David Pearson piled into him with Richie Panch in the middle of it also. All three were eliminated as a result.

The next caution flag in the never-ending chain came only 34 laps later when Yarborough’s teammate Earl Ross wrecked in the third turn.

On the 196th lap, Dick May, subbing for Elmo Langley, wrecked his car on the front straightaway when the fire extinguisher system in the car was accidently set off.

J.D. McDuffie’s left front wheel broke off on the 226th lap, sending him sliding down the front straight and coming to rest against the pit wall at the start-finish line. McDuffie’s loose tire fared better though, rolling around half the speedway before falling over in the second turn.

A spin on lap 244 by Jerry Schild brought out the day’s ninth yellow.

Glotzbach blew his engine and spun through the third turn on lap 283 causing yet another caution period.

The 11th and final slowdown occurred on the 331st lap when Lennie Pond, who appeared to have a fourth place finish locked up, launched his engine.