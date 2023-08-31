DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cale Yarborough believed he had one last shot to get around Richard Petty and took it. It proved to be the right move at the right time as Yarborough won an unprecedented fifth Southern 500 NASCAR Winston Cup Grand National car race Monday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.

With nine laps remaining, the Sardis driver of the Valvoline Buick closely followed Richard Petty’s Pontiac’s rear bumper until the fourth turn. Then Yarborough dropped low entering the fourth turn and passed Petty for the lead.

Yarborough led the final eight circuits, while Petty, 45, tried everything he could think of to move past longtime nemesis Yarborough on the narrow and treacherous 1.366-mile oval. Several times during the last eight laps, Petty tried to make a run at Yarborough, but couldn’t pull it off. Several times slower cars prevented it and twice he scraped the wall coming off the fourth turn.

Yarborough crossed the finish line less than one second ahead of Petty.

“I knew my car was just as strong and stronger than his,” said Yarborough, “because when he was trying to get his lap back he was running flat out and I was holding back some. I was keeping the same separation between us, so I knew I had more car than he did.

“After he got around me, because I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, I knew I had to quit worrying about saving my tires and go. I figured that (fourth turn) was the only place he figured I wouldn’t try to pass him and I set it up and did what I had to do. It worked and I won the race.

“I knew once I got in front that he’d really have to work to try to get around me. That’s why he kept getting loose and almost hitting the wall. I could see him my mirror,” said Yarborough, who won his first Southern 500 in 1968 and followed with triumphs in ’73, ’74 and ’78.

[Petty said] “When Cale repassed me there at the end, we came up on a slower car. I had to back off, but Cale just ran right past him. He just had the fastest car at the end of the race. He outlasted us and outran us.”

Petty pulled one of the most daring moves of the race when he gained the lead on lap 356. With Yarborough leading, Petty went inside down the front straight and the two raced side-by-side into turn one, swapping paint while trying to pass a slower car. They continued, seemingly almost out of control at times, through turn two with Petty slowly pulling into the lead down the back straight, entering the third turn. Four laps later, Yarborough made the move that put him in victory lane.

“We both were racing to win,” said Yarborough. “It wasn’t intentionally bumping into each other. The turn is narrow and then there was the slow car in the turn and both of us wanted to win. Petty was in the fast grove and I didn’t want to give up the lead. He was in the right place on the inside and I was in the wrong place on the outside, but my car had the power to stay with him through the turn.”

The 14th caution of the day turned the 500-miler into a 20-lap sprint race with Dale Earnhardt leading Yarborough, who led the most laps – 99 in five times on the point, regained the lead on lap 350. Then on lap 356, Petty took over until Yarborough made his move.

“Every time I’d come up under Cale, he would have to back off and the car he’d come up on wouldn’t move over to give me room,” stated Petty. “It was hurting me and helping him. It was slowing me down, but it kept Cale from getting away, too, you know what I mean.”

Petty said he “popped Cale once there real good, but I don’t figure I owe him any apology because when I tried to pass him the first time after the last restart in the first turn on lap 355, he turned dead left on me. But it couldn’t be helped.

“What it turned out to be was a beat race. He won and I lost. And it was as simple as that.

“My tires completely gave up on me with three laps to go, and the race was over,” said Petty confirming Yarborough’s theory of making Petty punish his tires.

Petty, winless in his last 32 races, had gone a lap down when the 13th caution caught him in the pits. On the restart, he jumped out in front of Earnhardt and made the lap up when the caution came out again before they had completed a circuit.

Yarborough averaged 115.224 mph and picked up $34,300 from the purse of $336,000. It was his third win of the season in 13 starts. The win was the 74th of his career.

A 1982 season record for lead changes was set, 17 drivers shared the lead 41 times. The 14 cautions consumed 87 of the 367 laps.

Earnhardt was third, followed by Bill Elliott, both of them in Ford Thunderbirds. Buddy Baker was fifth, two laps behind the leaders.