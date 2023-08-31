TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. − Betty Jo Yarborough can’t wait to show off her husband’s trophy room.

But first, she wants to show a photo.

It’s one of a multitude from her husband’s legendary NASCAR career that’s in the household shrine. There’s even a jukebox with his likeness on it seemingly brand new − you could just pop in a quarter for today’s hits.

But there’s nothing new or distinguished about this black-and-white photo Betty Jo wants to find. Then, she spots it − a lasting memory from that hot, blistery Labor Day on Sept. 2, 1968, at Darlington Raceway.

There’s no order or elegance to this photo, mind you. It’s one of pain and grit featuring an utterly exhausted man caked in oil and sweat trying to comprehend what he had just accomplished.

William Caleb Yarborough had just won his first Southern 500.

But you can call him “Cale.”

Yarborough’s postrace pain turned into joy after something else sank in − he had not just won the race he had always wanted to win, but he did it at what he calls his home track.

Timmonsville might have Yarborough’s home.

But Darlington Raceway has his heart. The track’s garage has even been named after him since 2016.

“It’s my home track. It’s a tough race track, but I believe if you went around and asked everybody, they’d tell you they’d rather win Darlington than Daytona,” Yarborough said in an early August interview. “If you get a Southern 500 under your belt, it’s there to stay.”

From the time Yarborough hopped in soap box derby cars as a kid, this was his goal.

That goal wasn’t deterred after his car went over the fence at the 1967 Southern 500.

“During my career there, I went under the fence, on top of the fence and over the fence,” Yarborough said, chuckling. “I did it all with the fences over there.”

When Yarborough’s career was said and done, he had five Southern 500 crowns, second only to Jeff Gordon’s six. Yarborough’s 83 Cup wins − including four at the Daytona 500 − tie for sixth-most in a career.

And of course, the NASCAR Hall of Famer was the first to win three straight Cup points championships from 1976-78.

“I always wanted to win a championship,” he said. “Then when I won the first one, I wanted to win another one. If I had stayed with Junior Johnson, we would have probably won seven or eight championships. We were that good of a team.”

In 1979, Yarborough made a splash early in the season for an entirely different reason in the Daytona 500 − NASCAR’s first 500-mile race to be televised live from start until finish. Let’s go to that time Yarborough and Donny Allison crashed while out front battling on the final lap for the checkered flag.

Richard Petty going past them after the wreck to win his sixth Daytona 500 quickly became a backstory when a postrace brawl involved Yarborough and Allison brothers Donny and Bobby.

People all across the country − especially those in the North − were glued to their TV sets.

“It made the sport,” Yarborough said. “Everybody was snowed in and watched it on TV. Those who had never seen a race before, that made them race fans. I think I had a bunch more fans (after that).”

Later that year, Yarborough gained even more fans after appearing on the “Dukes of Hazzard.”

“They just called me and asked if I wanted to make an episode; I made two episodes (the other aired in 1984) and I even took my family with me to California (for filming),” Yarborough recalled. “(Dukes actors Tom Wopat and John Schneider) had been good friends ever since.

“I still get tons of fan mail and they’d all write a little note to say, ‘I watched you on the Dukes of Hazzard,’” he added. “They were all race fans on set. They liked different drivers; they didn’t all like me. They made out like they did. But I’m sure not everybody liked me.”

Here, no doubt, we LOVE Cale Yarborough − racing champion, race team owner, car dealership owner and even a one-time successful politician.

But above all, he taught us you could go from working on the farm before and after school to becoming one of the greatest athletes in sports.

He’s been on a Wheaties box and the cover of Sports Illustrated.

As the final Cup car he ever raced sits inside the Florence Center, Yarborough wants his legacy to transcend the sport he was so good at.

“I just want people to know that I was very fortunate to do what I did, and I know that I always tried to treat people right and hope I have a good name,” Yarborough said.

We know him as “Cale.” That’s as good as gold.