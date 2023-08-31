TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Joey Logano is NASCAR's reigning Cup Series champion, yet he still shudders to think about it.

It's not any past wild and wooly race. It's just a past, wild and wooly ride with Cale Yarborough.

"“I’ll remember it forever. I know that," Logano said, laughing while recalling that joyride in 2009 at Darlington. "I don’t sit in the passenger seat very often, but when it’s Cale Yarborough around Darlington I’ll strap in and go for a ride because that’s like the coolest thing you can do."

Obviously, Logano -- a two-time Cup points champion -- lived to tell about it.

"I remember some of the things he told me about how to get around this place and it hasn’t changed much since he raced because it all lined up really, really well about how you get around the place and what to do," said Logano, who won the 2022 Goodyear 400 at the track Too Tough to Tame. "Part of it was cool, just sitting in the passenger seat and watching him wheel it around here. That was really neat obviously, but, like I said, his advice really transferred over to the modern day – even to today.”

Anything Yarborough says will remain relevant in NASCAR. That's because his legacy will remain relevant.

His five wins in the Cook Out Southern 500 (1968, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1982) are second only to fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon's six. Today's Morning News' special section commemorating Yarborough tells the stories of each of his five Darlington wins -- complete with images of each front sports page from those years.

The first racer to win three consecutive Cup points championships (1976-78), Yarborough then became part of the catalyst that thrust the sport into the stratosphere with the 1979 Daytona 500 -- the first live, start-to-finish superspeedway event televised by a major network (CBS).

Wanna race? How about a fight? Both of those things happened between the teams of Yarborough and the Allison brothers.

The spark for the postrace brawl actually happened early in the event when Yarborough gained on the Allisons and tapped Bobby's rear bumper. The three cars slid through a rain-soaked infield. Yarborough and Donnie Allison remained in contention after that, with Allison leading near the end. That was, until he and Yarborough tangled up the track and spun out, allowing Richard Petty to take the checkered flag.

After Bobby tried to help Donnie back to the garage, Yarborough went after Bobby, and the fight ensued.

In an Associated Press survey, that 1979 Daytona 500 was chosen as the most memorable NASCAR race in its 75-year history.

But today's Cup racers celebrate Yarborough for more reasons than that.

Take Kevin Harvick for instance, whose car with a Yarborough throwback scheme in 2017 earned the pole position for that Southern 500.

"When we had the throwback for Cale, he came out and hung out with us for the afternoon," said Harvick, who is in his final full-time Cup season. "He was great that day and it was an honor to drive that particular car and run it in a race. Being able to have some sort of interaction with those guys is always entertaining."

In 2020, three-time Southern 500 champ Denny Hamlin honored Yarborough with a throwback scheme at that Labor Day Weekend race.

"(Yarborough) is a grass-roots guy, for sure. Just the way he talks," said Hamlin, who has won four Darlington Cup races overall. "He's such a competitor and is so good at this race track. (Spartanburg native and 10-time Darlington winner) David Pearson was as well. I wish I got to race against some of those older-era guys in those same cars."

Yarborough will always be someone any driver will want to race -- especially at Darlington.

"When you think of Darlington Raceway, certainly Cale Yarborough is one of the first people you think of," said Kerry Tharp, track president. "Our garage is named in his honor. When you think about a NASCAR driver who was tough, who was competitive, who was fiery -- you think of Cale Yarborough."