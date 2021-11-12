Calling All Ducks with Eli Haydel

• Learn what the formation of the flight means. "If the ducks are in a tight V and flying high, they’ve made up their minds to head to another destination,” Haydel said. “They aren't interested in other ducks. If a flight of ducks is simply flying together, they may be searching for a place to light and can be called even after they've passed by the blind.”

• Know how to call mallards and pintails. "My son, Rod, and I would watch a lone mallard hen in a pothole as a flight of ducks came close, calling once or twice to get the flock to return,” Haydel said. “If we saw a loose flight of ducks with erratic wingbeats, we wouldn’t call to them until they'd passed our decoy spread.”

However, to call pintails into decoys, you can break Haydel's rule of not calling to approaching ducks. According to Haydel, "Because the pintail is such a wary duck, I’ll blow the pintail whistle as ducks approach the decoys to calm them down and assure them that the decoys are live ducks, until the pintails cup their wings and come in to light. Pintails usually will circle decoys and carefully look them over more times than a mallard. If pintails turn to fly off, I’ll give the mallard hen’s comeback call – five, pleading, fast quacks – and then use the pintail whistle."