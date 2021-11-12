Calling All Ducks with Eli Haydel

When I hunted with Eli Haydel, known for his clarinet and saxophone prowess as much as his duck-calling ability, he announced, "There's no point in calling to high-flying ducks. The most important factor in bagging ducks isn’t the hunter's skill in calling but rather the hunter's ability to be where a duck wants to go and to have a realistic-looking decoy spread.”
Learn the rules to call ducks
• Don’t call when birds are flying toward you and your decoys. "A call is used only as a last resort to get ducks to come into decoys,” Haydel said. “Inexperienced hunters often will bag their limits quicker by not calling.”
• Decide if you want to take ducks or call ducks. As Haydel said, “If ducks are coming to my decoys, I don't call until the birds have passed over the decoys to leave. I’ll give a hard, loud, comeback, five-note call with a sense of urgency.”
• Determine when to call by the ducks’ altitude. "High flyers in a tight V have a destination in mind,” Haydel said. “Low flyers may respond to your calls and decoys. During late season, mallards often pair up for courtship prior to northern migration. Make a short greeting, but usually they're not interested. Try a pintail − a very wary duck – whistle. When passing ducks hear this whistle, they’ll assume the flock on the water is safe. Ducks passing on either side of a blind, sailing with their wings locked, and their heads looking down, will have to be coaxed.”
• Learn what the formation of the flight means. "If the ducks are in a tight V and flying high, they’ve made up their minds to head to another destination,” Haydel said. “They aren't interested in other ducks. If a flight of ducks is simply flying together, they may be searching for a place to light and can be called even after they've passed by the blind.”
• Know how to call mallards and pintails. "My son, Rod, and I would watch a lone mallard hen in a pothole as a flight of ducks came close, calling once or twice to get the flock to return,” Haydel said. “If we saw a loose flight of ducks with erratic wingbeats, we wouldn’t call to them until they'd passed our decoy spread.”
However, to call pintails into decoys, you can break Haydel's rule of not calling to approaching ducks. According to Haydel, "Because the pintail is such a wary duck, I’ll blow the pintail whistle as ducks approach the decoys to calm them down and assure them that the decoys are live ducks, until the pintails cup their wings and come in to light. Pintails usually will circle decoys and carefully look them over more times than a mallard. If pintails turn to fly off, I’ll give the mallard hen’s comeback call – five, pleading, fast quacks – and then use the pintail whistle."
• Call teal and gadwalls. Haydel considered teal one of the most difficult ducks to read. A squadron of teal might zoom past in formation and still return and light in the decoys. "Teal will fly past your decoys, look them over, give no indication of lighting down in the decoys, look at two or three more potholes, fly right back and perhaps drop into your spread," Haydel said. "Often teal would sit outside your decoys away from the blind. Then you couldn’t shoot them. As teal were coming toward my decoys, I'd make calls sounding as though several teal in the decoys were calling the flying ducks. Teal flying low to the water could be worked into the decoys, but generally not those flying high. Such small, fast birds, teal often would fly so low and so fast to the water, they'd light in the decoys without the hunters ever spotting them."
Haydel said that even the most inexperienced caller could do well with gadwalls. "Their call is like someone drinking too much cherry bounce in the blind rather than the smooth, descending, chromatic scale of a mallard. Often, the gadwall doesn't trust the ducks in its flight. Gadwalls may light on the water 300 yards apart. But gadwalls flying in tight bunches are more social, will come to your decoys and respond to your calling.”
• Read diving ducks. Haydel considered diving ducks – bluebills, redheads and canvasbacks – the easiest ducks to read and call with a guttural, garbled, feeding sound. "Once these ducks heard a call and decided to come into the decoys, they’d come without hesitation, even if shotguns were going off, and their companions were tumbling from the sky.”
• Work hypnotized ducks. Haydel named a duck a hypnotized duck if it flew away from the decoys, circled and returned to the spread at the same height as it was when you began calling and then did it again once you called. It might follow this same pattern through eight different passes over the decoys without lighting. Haydel felt the hunter had trained the duck to return to the decoys, once the duck reached a certain spot in the sky. So, Haydel would let it fly past where it normally turned back to the decoys and would call to that duck loudly and give soft, feeding quacks with a pleading call.
• Learn how to change non-workable ducks. Haydel would blow a pintail whistle, a blue-winged teal call or a variable-tone mallard call to make those ducks workable. "If you're hunting in an area with hunting pressure, listen to the calls others are giving," Haydel said. "Don't call like them, and don't give anymore calls than absolutely necessary to bring the ducks into the blind.”