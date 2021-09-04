Camden outlasts Hartsville 43-37 in slugfest

The Bulldogs’ final drive of the night – which resulted in the game-winning touchdown – started with a negative run that was erased on personal foul call.

“Too many catastrophic penalties,” Calabrese said. “You know you have fourth down and you jump offside early in the game – just little stuff and we’ve got to clean these things up.

“…I felt like we took a step, but we’re still a long ways away from where we need to be.”

Despite CHS scoring on all of its second-half possessions, Hartsville still had a chance to pull out an improbable win at the end. Getting the ball back with just over a minute to go, the Red Foxes marched their way down to the Bullldog 22, helped by a Camden penalty this time.

But a couple of negative plays, including a sack, resulted in a fourth-and-long situation and quarterback McKendrie Douglas’ final pass fell just short of his receiver near the 10-yard line as Hartsville was looking for a first down.

“You’ve got to learn to make those plays,” Calabrese said. “Camden made them and they won and we didn’t. We put ourselves in position to do it; we just didn’t get it done tonight.”