Cannarella, offense power Hartsville past Bluffton in district title game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – By his count, the Hartsville High baseball team had not advanced past the district round in seven years, coach Tony Gainey said.

So Monday’s 8-2 victory over Bluffton at Jimmy White Park was a long-time coming as the Red Foxes checked another goal off their list – District 5 champs.

HHS has two more to go, beginning Thursday as it hosts Beaufort, the District 6 winners. The bracket falls in the Red Foxes’ favor as they could be at home throughout the lower state tournament if they continue to win.

But that’s going to be easier said than done, Gainey said.

“Like I told them, the competition just gets better,” he added. “It just gets better, so we’ve got to play better; we’ve got to execute better.”

Not that the execution wasn’t there Monday – at least in the later innings. The game started as a pitcher’s duel between Bluffton’s Miles Frye and Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella as neither right-hander allowed more than one baserunner through the first three frames.

That all changed in the fourth, however, as the top of the Red Foxes lineup came through in a big way. Treion McFarland got things started with a double and came home with the first run of the evening on Cannarella’s RBI single next batter.

Jackson Moore followed with an RBI triple and Josh Jones roped a double to plate Moore as Hartsville began the inning with four straight hits, including three for extra bases.

“The first few innings, we were seeing a lot of offspeed and had to adjust to it and hit the fastball,” Cannarella said. “After one person started, everybody started going.”

The Red Foxes plated three more runs in the fifth and another two in the sixth. They finished with 11 base knocks after being no-hit through the first three innings.

“He had three good pitches that were working and it took us a while,” Gainey said of Frye. “That curveball’s pretty nasty. Made a little adjustment and had a little talk and they (took) a little different (approach).”

Cannarella finished with two hits and three runs batted in while both McFarland and Moore collected two hits each and scored two runs apiece. Moore also had two RBI.

Ryan Jordan drove in a run for Hartsville while Roddi Morris, the No. 9 hitter, had two hits including a double and scored twice.

That was more than enough run support for Cannarella, who went five innings and gave up just one hit and no runs with one walk and eight strikeouts.

It was a dazzling performance considering the Red Fox senior woke up dealing with some soreness and didn’t know if he would be able to pitch at all Monday, he said.

“This morning I felt alright about pitching,” Cannarella said. “But after going out there, I felt pretty good. My fastball and curveball were working for me.”

Gainey left the decision up to Cannarella, but was pleased when he admitted he was likely done. John Alexander tossed the final two innings for HHS.

“We really kept an eye on him to look for anything we may see,” Gainey said. “He finally came in and said he was done, which our pitchers do a good job of communicating with us and letting us know what they’re feeling.”

