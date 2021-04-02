Cannarella, Red Foxes rebound against West Florence

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. − Tony Gainey was careful in choosing his words describing his team's reaction to Monday's 3-2 walk-off loss to West Florence.
"I don't know how exactly to say it the correct way, but ... they weren't real happy after Monday night," the Hartsville High baseball coach said. "I wasn't real happy; they weren't real happy, and I like that in them.
"They don't like losing."
It showed in the following practice on Tuesday and in Thursday night's rematch at Jimmy White Park. The Red Foxes rapped out 13 hits and Cam Cannarella was more than solid on the mound as they rolled to a 15-0 victory in four innings.
The win bunches things up at the top of Region 6-4A again as both Hartsville and West Florence are now 3-1. HHS improved to 7-2 overall and the Knights fell to 8-2.
"We had a really good practice (Tuesday) — really high-intensity," Gainey said. "Took a lot of swings, did a lot of drills and came out tonight and hit the ball a little bit better."
Cannarella was one of leaders at the plate as well. His solo homer in the bottom of the first got the scoring started for Hartsville and he also had a two-run single in the third.
He finished 3 for 4 with three RBI to go along with a stellar outing on the mound. The Red Fox right-hander gave up no runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in four innings.
"Cam can do it — he's a special kid," Gainey said. "He swung the bat well also. So it was just a good win."
Cannarella wasn't the only one who had a big day at the plate, however. A'Shani McFarland also had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a pair with a double in the second inning that made it 5-0 at the time.
Chapman Parker collected a pair of hits and three RBI. Alvee Fullwood came off the bench to drive in a pair for HHS.
"We didn't play very tonight, obviously," Knights coach Josh Brown said. "Can't get behind pitching-wise to those guys. We couldn't get ahead early and (we were) forced to throw fastballs to those guys and they're going to hurt you and put up a lot of crooked numbers, which they did tonight."
Josh Williams, Ty Suggs and Bryson Graves had the hits for West Florence. Suggs and Graves hit back-to-back one-out singles in the third during the Knights' best scoring chance against Cannerella.
Nic Edick walked to load the bases for WFHS, but a force out at home plate on a fielder's choice grounder and a pickoff at second base ended the inning with no damage across.
"Had a chance there and couldn't capitalize — bad baserunning there," Brown said. "We just didn't do a whole lot right tonight."