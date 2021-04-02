Cannarella, Red Foxes rebound against West Florence

KELLEYTOWN, S.C. − Tony Gainey was careful in choosing his words describing his team's reaction to Monday's 3-2 walk-off loss to West Florence.

"I don't know how exactly to say it the correct way, but ... they weren't real happy after Monday night," the Hartsville High baseball coach said. "I wasn't real happy; they weren't real happy, and I like that in them.

"They don't like losing."

It showed in the following practice on Tuesday and in Thursday night's rematch at Jimmy White Park. The Red Foxes rapped out 13 hits and Cam Cannarella was more than solid on the mound as they rolled to a 15-0 victory in four innings.

The win bunches things up at the top of Region 6-4A again as both Hartsville and West Florence are now 3-1. HHS improved to 7-2 overall and the Knights fell to 8-2.

"We had a really good practice (Tuesday) — really high-intensity," Gainey said. "Took a lot of swings, did a lot of drills and came out tonight and hit the ball a little bit better."

Cannarella was one of leaders at the plate as well. His solo homer in the bottom of the first got the scoring started for Hartsville and he also had a two-run single in the third.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}