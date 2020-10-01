Carolina Academy dealing with unexpected long layoff

LAKE CITY, S.C. —– It was inevitable that area football teams would have to deal with ever-changing circumstances in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Carolina Academy has had to deal with more than most.

The Bobcats have played just two games this season, and if everything goes smoothly the rest of the way, they’ll finish having played just six total.

That’s not a given considering how things have gone since the start of the year. CA had to cancel its season opener against Northwood Academy following a false-positive test by one of the Bobcats’ players.

Coach T.J. Joye’s squad managed to get back-to-back games in following that, but the 57-13 thumping of Spartanburg Christian on Sept. 11 was the last time it took the field for a competitive contest.

The game against The King’s Academy was called off due to COVID concerns as well, and last week’s matchup against Dillon Christian had to be canceled for weather-related problems.

“It wasn’t anybody’s fault; just bad weather,” Joye said. “It flooded. That’s just the way it is. Nothing you can do about it.”