Carolina Academy edges Orangeburg Prep 22-21 to reach SCISA 2A title game

LAKE CITY, S.C. − The Carolina Academy Bobcats are now one win away from giving coach T.J. Joye a storybook ending to his career.

CA held on for a 22-21 victory over Orangeburg Prep on Friday at Buddy Wallace Field to earn a berth in the SCISA 2A state championship game, which will be held on Nov. 12 at noon at Charleston Southern University against Hilton Head Christian Academy.

This is the first trip to the big game for the Bobcats since playing for the 8-man championship in 2014. Joye, the newly elected Florence County Sheriff, has guided Carolina Academy to two other appearances in the 8-man title game (1996 & 1999), but is still looking for his first state crown in what is his final year at the school.

It was a battle of rushing attacks as only 11 combined passes were attempted between the two teams. CA got out to a 16-7 lead behind two first-half touchdown runs from Austin Brown, but the Indians didn't go down quietly.

Dylan Wilson scored all three of OP's touchdowns, and his second cut the Bobcats' lead to 16-13 after a mixed extra point.

That special teams failure proved costly for the Indians. After George Wilder gave Carolina Academy a 22-13 lead in the fourth, Wilson's punched through for his final TD run of the night on OP's next drive.