Carolina Academy has plenty of skill back for 2020 but lacks depth

Add in George Wilder (652 yds, 6 TDs) and Jeremiah Brunson (360 yds) and it gives the Bobcats a potent backfield.

“Pretty much all of our skill position players are back, so offensively we’re going to try to be as successful as we were last year,” coach Joye said. “Again, we’re going to have to see some of our younger guys on the offensive line and some of our ninth- and 10th-graders step up and fill some of those roles, because we don’t have a lot of depth or room for injury right now.”

Receivers Matt Gaskins and Christopher Jernigan are back as well as senior offensive linemen Cooper Teal and Kohl Coker.

Defensively, the Bobcats lost two of their top three tacklers from a year ago in Cody Sauls and Wheeler Floyd, but Wilder is back at linebacker along with Coker and Brown. Gaskins and the younger Joye return in the secondary with Brunson along the line.

Coach Joye is also looking for senior newcomer Makarius Epps (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) out of Columbia to step in at defensive end.

“Hopefully, we can get into the season and see how (Epps) and these guys do,” Joye added. “We’ve got some big shoes to fill up front with some of the seniors we had. But we’ve got the entire secondary back and some key linebackers, so hopefully we can build off of that.”

