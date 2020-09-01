Carolina Academy has plenty of skill back for 2020 but lacks depth

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The start date for the Carolina Academy football team’s 2020 campaign has changed, but the expectations probably haven’t.
Coming off a 9-3 season, the Bobcats return the vast majority of their skill position players as they look to make another deep playoff run.
While coach T.J. Joye is confident in the players he has returning, depth is a concern as CA makes the move up to SCISA 2A this year.
“That big junior class that all started last year, they’re all returning,” Joye said. “We’re just a little green up front right now and have some young guys on the offensive line that we’re working in.
“We’ve got about 30 kids, which is good, but we don’t have a lot of depth at any positions. Any type of injury would be tough on us.”
The Bobcats are already dealing with one as senior quarterback/defensive back Cade Castles is still nursing a lingering knee injury, Joye said.
With that in mind, senior wide receiver Matthew Joye, who had nearly 500 yards receiving and six touchdowns for the Bobcats last season, probably is going to see more snaps under center.
Luckily, the younger Joye has plenty of returning weapons at his disposal. Senior running back Austin Brown was the top SCISA rusher in the Pee Dee last year and also ranked in the top five in terms of yardage for any back in the Pee Dee. His 1,903 yards and 21 touchdowns helped pace a CA offense that averaged 35.9 points per game.
Add in George Wilder (652 yds, 6 TDs) and Jeremiah Brunson (360 yds) and it gives the Bobcats a potent backfield.
“Pretty much all of our skill position players are back, so offensively we’re going to try to be as successful as we were last year,” coach Joye said. “Again, we’re going to have to see some of our younger guys on the offensive line and some of our ninth- and 10th-graders step up and fill some of those roles, because we don’t have a lot of depth or room for injury right now.”
Receivers Matt Gaskins and Christopher Jernigan are back as well as senior offensive linemen Cooper Teal and Kohl Coker.
Defensively, the Bobcats lost two of their top three tacklers from a year ago in Cody Sauls and Wheeler Floyd, but Wilder is back at linebacker along with Coker and Brown. Gaskins and the younger Joye return in the secondary with Brunson along the line.
Coach Joye is also looking for senior newcomer Makarius Epps (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) out of Columbia to step in at defensive end.
“Hopefully, we can get into the season and see how (Epps) and these guys do,” Joye added. “We’ve got some big shoes to fill up front with some of the seniors we had. But we’ve got the entire secondary back and some key linebackers, so hopefully we can build off of that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!