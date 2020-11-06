Carolina Academy rolls past Hilton Head Prep 36-7 in playoff opener

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy defense forced three turnovers and held the Dolphins off the scoreboard until the final few minutes as the Bobcats secured a 36-7 victory over Hilton Head Prep on Friday in the opening round of the SCISA 2A state playoffs.

CA (7-1) will now host Orangeburg Prep, who defeated Florence Christian 24-22, in the second round next week with a berth in state championship game on the line.

The Bobcats recovered a fumble inside their own 5-yard line early in the first quarter that seemed to change the momentum of the game. A 76-yard run by quarterback Matthew Joye not long afterwards set up George Wilder’s 4-yard run as CA took an early 6-0 lead.

Joye made it 14-0 early in the second with a 6-yard scamper and the Bobcats took a double-digit lead into the break.

They put the game away in the third. Austin Brown scored on a 61-yard run and then Joye found Cade Castles all alone in the end zone for a 25-yard TD strike – his only completion of the night.

Jeremiah Brunson added a 5-yard run in the fourth to complete the scoring for CA.

Meanwhile, the defense picked off HHP quarterback Harrison Green twice and held the Dolphins to just 146 yards of total offense.

CA on the other hand racked up 426 yards of offense with 411 coming via the ground game. Joye had 164 yards on 13 carries and Brown finished with 156 on 18.

