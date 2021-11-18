 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Academy’s Hunt overcomes injuries, signs with Erskine
0 Comments
top story
PREP GIRLS' GOLF

Carolina Academy’s Hunt overcomes injuries, signs with Erskine

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. – There was a time when Emma Louise Hunt didn’t know if she’d ever play golf again, let alone at the college level.

After rehabbing from a knee injury her freshman year at The Carolina Academy, a herniated disk forced Hunt to once again undergo surgery her sophomore season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The doctor actually told me that I wouldn’t pick up a golf club again,” Hunt said. “I looked at him and said, ‘Yes I will. This is what I need to do. God has a plan for me and I’m following it.’”

With that in mind, the two-time all-state selection signed with Erskine College on Thursday to cap off a long journey back to top form.

“When I emailed Erskine, they immediately emailed me back,” Hunt said. “I prayed about it and my family prayed about it and that’s where I knew I needed to be.

“…I hit it off with the coach and I’m actually rooming with his daughter. We get along so well and I love the team and I’m super pumped about playing for Erskine.”

HUNT.jpg

Hunt

 SUBMITTED
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert