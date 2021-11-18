Carolina Academy’s Hunt overcomes injuries, signs with Erskine

LAKE CITY, S.C. – There was a time when Emma Louise Hunt didn’t know if she’d ever play golf again, let alone at the college level.

After rehabbing from a knee injury her freshman year at The Carolina Academy, a herniated disk forced Hunt to once again undergo surgery her sophomore season.

“The doctor actually told me that I wouldn’t pick up a golf club again,” Hunt said. “I looked at him and said, ‘Yes I will. This is what I need to do. God has a plan for me and I’m following it.’”

With that in mind, the two-time all-state selection signed with Erskine College on Thursday to cap off a long journey back to top form.

“When I emailed Erskine, they immediately emailed me back,” Hunt said. “I prayed about it and my family prayed about it and that’s where I knew I needed to be.

“…I hit it off with the coach and I’m actually rooming with his daughter. We get along so well and I love the team and I’m super pumped about playing for Erskine.”