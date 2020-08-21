Carolina Academy team, staff quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy’s football team will not play its season-opener on Aug. 28 as scheduled after a player recently tested positive for COVID-19 – putting the entire squad and coaching staff in a 14-day quarantine, coach T.J. Joye said.

“I know some schools isolate just the player, but we’re doing this by the (Department of Health and Environmental Control) guidelines,” he said. “It began Wednesday, and we’ll hopefully be back that Tuesday (Sept. 1) before we play Thomas Sumter.”

Barring any more delays, the Sept. 4 away game at Thomas Sumter will now serve as the Bobcats’ season opener instead of next Friday’s previously scheduled home game against Northwood Academy.

The game will not count against the Bobcats’ overall record, as it is a non-region game, Joye said following a conversion with SCISA Athletic Director Mike Fanning.

The player in question was not at practice on the day his symptoms began to show, Joye said, after he exhibited an elevated temperature earlier in the day.