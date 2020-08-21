Carolina Academy team, staff quarantined after positive COVID-19 test

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy’s football team will not play its season-opener on Aug. 28 as scheduled after a player recently tested positive for COVID-19 – putting the entire squad and coaching staff in a 14-day quarantine, coach T.J. Joye said.
“I know some schools isolate just the player, but we’re doing this by the (Department of Health and Environmental Control) guidelines,” he said. “It began Wednesday, and we’ll hopefully be back that Tuesday (Sept. 1) before we play Thomas Sumter.”
Barring any more delays, the Sept. 4 away game at Thomas Sumter will now serve as the Bobcats’ season opener instead of next Friday’s previously scheduled home game against Northwood Academy.
The game will not count against the Bobcats’ overall record, as it is a non-region game, Joye said following a conversion with SCISA Athletic Director Mike Fanning.
The player in question was not at practice on the day his symptoms began to show, Joye said, after he exhibited an elevated temperature earlier in the day.
“I always go through the questionnaire before practice, and I check the temperatures when they get there and do the hand sanitizer,” Joye said. “His daddy actually called me and said he was running a low-grade fever, and I told him he’d have to be tested before I allowed him to come back, because that’s the policy. ...
“All of the policies are in place to protect the players, the school and the program, and the best thing to do was shut it down, and that’s what we did.”
So far, the team has seen only one positive test, Joye said. If there is another confirmed case, he added that the 14-day quarantine period probably would start over.
When the Bobcats do return, Joye said a couple of new protocols will be implemented – including staggered dressing times in the locker room to help increase social distancing – but moving forward will still have its challenges for The Carolina Academy and any other high school football team.
“It’s hard to social distance playing football,” Joye said. “We have to take care of our players and ourselves the best way we can. Hopefully the good Lord will protect us, and we’ll get back out there and try to finish the season, but it’s difficult times right now.”
