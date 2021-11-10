Carolina Academy's Altman signs with UNC Wilmington golf

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The game of golf was not something Hannah Altman has been involved with most of her life.
In fact, the Carolina Academy senior only began her journey on the links four years ago.
“Most people you might talk to have probably been playing since sixth or seventh grade, Altman said. “So I started a little late.”
Even so, Altman rose through the ranks quickly to establish herself as one of the top golfers in all of SCISA as a two-time All-State selection.
The helped garner the attention of UNC Wilmington, and on Wednesday, Altman signed with the Seahawks to continue her career at the NCAA Division I level in front of family, friends and classmates.
“It’s something I’ve been working toward for four years, so it’s nice to see my hard work pay off,” Altman said. “Having my family and friends there was really great, too.”
She had interest from Anderson University and UNC Greensboro as well, but one trip to UNC Wilmington was all it really took to solidify her decision, she said.
“The golf program is what first interested me in the school,” Altman said. “When I visited there the first time, I really loved driving through town and through the campus. Soon as I got on campus, I loved every part of it.
“It’s also near the beach which will be really fun, and they have a really good biology program that I plan on majoring in. I’m just really excited.”
Altman capped off her high school career with a state runner-up finish at this year’s SCISA state tournament at the Orangeburg Country Club. She shot a two-day total of 146 with the final few holes coming in less than ideal conditions.
“That was a lot of fun,” Altman said. “The last day was a tough one – it was basically a monsoon the last couple holes, but it was still a really great experience to finish out my high school career with my friends and as runner-up.”
Working on her short game especially the last two years was one of the big keys to her success, Altman said, but the main one has been the tutelage of Paul Woodbery, the Florence Country Club director of junior golf and instruction.
“As soon as I started playing, I started taking lessons from Paul Woodberry,” Altman said. “I would give most of my success to him because he’s been there pretty much every week for four years. I’ve learned so much.”