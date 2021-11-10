Carolina Academy's Altman signs with UNC Wilmington golf

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The game of golf was not something Hannah Altman has been involved with most of her life.

In fact, the Carolina Academy senior only began her journey on the links four years ago.

“Most people you might talk to have probably been playing since sixth or seventh grade, Altman said. “So I started a little late.”

Even so, Altman rose through the ranks quickly to establish herself as one of the top golfers in all of SCISA as a two-time All-State selection.

The helped garner the attention of UNC Wilmington, and on Wednesday, Altman signed with the Seahawks to continue her career at the NCAA Division I level in front of family, friends and classmates.

“It’s something I’ve been working toward for four years, so it’s nice to see my hard work pay off,” Altman said. “Having my family and friends there was really great, too.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She had interest from Anderson University and UNC Greensboro as well, but one trip to UNC Wilmington was all it really took to solidify her decision, she said.