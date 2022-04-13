Carolina Bank Field continues to take shape ahead of opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s a little over a month away from the opening of brand-new Carolina Bank Field, and despite the recent rainy weather, things are still progressing on schedule, according to Florence Flamingos President Cameron Kovach.

“We have bi-weekly meetings with EdCon, who’s the contractor here at the city, and everything’s a go,” Kovach said. “We’ll be ready for May 28.”

The 1,400-seat stadium is the centerpiece of the city’s $16 million baseball and track complex and the new home of Florence’s Coastal Plain League baseball team.

The field and dugouts have already long been in place, but the park has started to take shape even more with the addition of the seats and bleachers on each side. That includes a row of field-level seats beside the dugouts.

“It’s really coming along strong,” Kovach said. “…The chair backs are in; the field-level seats are in, the (Flamingo) Club is coming along. It’s fun to see all the people out here working and the progress that they’re making.

“I think fans are going to be really surprised in a great way when they come out here for May 28 and they see everything and what this Carolina Bank Field has to offer.”

Workers were getting ready to start Tuesday on the netting, which will stretch around most of the park, Kovach said, but there will still be opportunities for foul balls. The Flamingo Club area behind home plate has seen the additions of not only its wooden ceiling but ceiling fans as well for summer nights.

“There’s some minor stuff (left),” Kovach said. “There’s some concrete pouring…I think netting is going up as we speak, and there’s some other minor stuff.

“But they have the workers out here and they’re definitely putting in the effort.”

Florence opens the 2022 season at Savannah on May 26 before traveling to Macon the next night. The Flamingos will open up Carolina Bank Field on Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. against the Lexington County Blowfish.

While the new ballpark is the main feature, it’s part of a sports complex that will house a new full-size track facility with spectator seating, four Little League fields, another full-size baseball field and a joint city-Florence One Schools farm in the works as well.

The land for the facility was donated by Dr. Eddie Floyd and the new stadium sits behind the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center off Jennie O'Bryan Avenue.

