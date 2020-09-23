Carraway aims to lead the way for Hartsville in 2020

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It likely won’t come as a big surprise that Hartsville High Shrine Bowl linebackers Justin Abraham and Kevon Haigler were among the Pee Dee’s leaders in tackles last season.
What might be surprising, however, is that neither was the leading tackler on the Red Foxes — that honor belonged to Bailey Carraway.
He combined for 143 tackles as part of a resurgent 2019 HHS defense that helped lead the Red Foxes all the way to the 4A lower state title game.
Now, with Abraham and Haigler having graduated, Carraway looks to take on an even bigger role in what he hopes will be another standout season for himself and the team.
“I played a leadership role last year, but I’m going to try to play an even bigger and better one this year,” said Carraway, who was recently elected captain of this year’s squad. “I’m planning to beat the odds — they said I couldn’t do it without Justin and Kevon and I’m trying to prove them wrong.”
While that might be the goal, the effect the two had on Carraway’s game the last few seasons is undeniable, he said.
“They were a big influence on my life because when I came in, it was my first year starting,” he said. “They showed me the ropes and I just took it and ran with it. I’ve known them my whole life, so it was pretty comfortable from the start.
“During the summertime is where we really worked on things, so when it was game time, it was like we had already been there.”
His impact in stopping the run is obvious, but the 6-foot-3, 230-pound inside linebacker was also a disruptive force for the Red Foxes. He ranked third on the team with 2 ½ sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.
“He’s physical,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “I think that's what stands out. He’s gonna knock blockers over, he’s gonna shed blockers and he’s constantly pursuing the football. He plays the game the way you’re supposed to play it. He’s just trying to get after it, see his keys and get after the ball.
“…I think that aggressiveness cost him sometimes when he was younger, but now that he understands his job and his reads, he can really cut free and play.”
It was also a big part of what Carraway worked on in the offseason, he said.
“I was already strong, so I really worked on finesse so I could be dominant at the line even more,” he said. “I watched a lot of film and worked on reading plays, and also I worked with the (defensive) linemen to be more hands on with the offensive line so I could run past them instead of getting caught up in blocks.
“I just wanted to be more explosive and make more plays than I had been.”
The numbers bear that out, but Carraway’s speed and athleticism allow him to be an asset in pass coverage as well, Calabrese said. He ranked third on the team last year in interceptions with two.
“He’s very good in space,” the HHS coach said. “He covers a lot of ground and he understands passing lanes. He’s been with us for a while and understands his job, and when you understand what you’re supposed to do and you’re a tremendous athlete, good things can happen.”
