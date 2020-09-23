Carraway aims to lead the way for Hartsville in 2020

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — It likely won’t come as a big surprise that Hartsville High Shrine Bowl linebackers Justin Abraham and Kevon Haigler were among the Pee Dee’s leaders in tackles last season.

What might be surprising, however, is that neither was the leading tackler on the Red Foxes — that honor belonged to Bailey Carraway.

He combined for 143 tackles as part of a resurgent 2019 HHS defense that helped lead the Red Foxes all the way to the 4A lower state title game.

Now, with Abraham and Haigler having graduated, Carraway looks to take on an even bigger role in what he hopes will be another standout season for himself and the team.

“I played a leadership role last year, but I’m going to try to play an even bigger and better one this year,” said Carraway, who was recently elected captain of this year’s squad. “I’m planning to beat the odds — they said I couldn’t do it without Justin and Kevon and I’m trying to prove them wrong.”

While that might be the goal, the effect the two had on Carraway’s game the last few seasons is undeniable, he said.