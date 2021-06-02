 Skip to main content
Carter's slam, 5 RBI power Lake View's 11-2 win over Southside Christian
PREP BASEBALL 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. − A grand stage deserves a grand performance, and Noah Carter delivered just that for the Lake View baseball team on Tuesday.

Carter notched two hits, but it was his second one that punctuated a victory in Game 1 of the 1A state championship series against Southside Christian.

The Wild Gators leadoff man smacked a grand slam in the in the top of the sixth inning − collecting his fifth RBI of the evening in the process − as Lake View rolled to an 11-2 win in Simpsonville.

LVHS (17-2) is now just one victory away from its ninth state crown overall and first since 2006. The two teams will play again Thursday in Lake View at 6 p.m.

Carter also had a fourth-inning double and walked with the bases loaded in the fifth, finishing 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

He wasn't the only one with big blast as Thomas Skipper's two-run homer in the third knotted the game at 2-2 at the time. He finished 2 for 4 as well with three RBI.

It was the beginning of a big offensive night for the Wild Gators as they scored at least two runs in each of the next three innings.

Braxton Dimrey had a two-run single in the fourth. Michael McDaniel, Marquise Johnson, Michael McInnis and Luke Price had two hits apiece for LVHS, who pounded out 13 hits against five Southside pitchers.

In the meantime, Skipper settled down on the mound after giving up two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first inning. He allowed no runs on three hits the rest of the way − finishing with nine strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.

