Carter's slam, 5 RBI power Lake View's 11-2 win over Southside Christian

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. − A grand stage deserves a grand performance, and Noah Carter delivered just that for the Lake View baseball team on Tuesday.
Carter notched two hits, but it was his second one that punctuated a victory in Game 1 of the 1A state championship series against Southside Christian.
The Wild Gators leadoff man smacked a grand slam in the in the top of the sixth inning − collecting his fifth RBI of the evening in the process − as Lake View rolled to an 11-2 win in Simpsonville.
LVHS (17-2) is now just one victory away from its ninth state crown overall and first since 2006. The two teams will play again Thursday in Lake View at 6 p.m.
Carter also had a fourth-inning double and walked with the bases loaded in the fifth, finishing 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
He wasn't the only one with big blast as Thomas Skipper's two-run homer in the third knotted the game at 2-2 at the time. He finished 2 for 4 as well with three RBI.
It was the beginning of a big offensive night for the Wild Gators as they scored at least two runs in each of the next three innings.
Braxton Dimrey had a two-run single in the fourth. Michael McDaniel, Marquise Johnson, Michael McInnis and Luke Price had two hits apiece for LVHS, who pounded out 13 hits against five Southside pitchers.