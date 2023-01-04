Carvers Bay girls rally past Hannah-Pamplico

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Carvers Bay rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to get within 34-31 at Hannah-Pamplico.

That was the state of Wednesday's game entering the fourth quarter, and first-year Bears coach Logan Kingsbury said this to his players:

"I told them we've got them right where we want them; they're done," Kingsbury said. "We've got them worn out; we've been pressing them. And right now, we've just got to finish them."

At game's end, Carvers Bay had a 45-41 victory and improved to 9-6.

"We've done a pretty good job of that this season, especially in the fourth quarter being the tougher team," Kingsbury said. "That's what we want to be, and we were today."

Six-foot junior Jerchel Geathers-Washington made 11 of 12 free throws and finished with 15 points. She scored 13 after halftime.

"She was great while full-court pressing; when you're 6 feet, that's not easy to do," Kingsbury said. "And she scored on offense and made her free throws down the stretch."

During the second quarter, however, the Raiders outscored Carvers Bay 14-5 to take its double-digit halftime lead. The Raiders' Jayla Graham scored nine of her game-high 16 points during that span.

"In the first half, we were slow; we were lagging," Kingsbury said. "We couldn't score on offense. But the biggest thing was on the defensive end. We didn't have any energy, so it wasn't translating to the offensive end."

Then, things changed.

"In the second half, we came out especially in that fourth quarter with a lot of energy," Kingsbury said. "We played together, and you win when you do that. It's pretty simple."

CB;7;5;19;14--45

H-P;9;14;11;7--41

CARVERS BAY (45)

Alana Morris 8, Jasmyn Jenkins 7, Liberty Brown 7, D'essence Graham 6, Teasia Davis 2,

Jerchel Geathers-Washington 15.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (41)

Peterson 6, Williams 9, Jayla Graham 16, Hacker 7, Wilson 2, Cooper 1.

BOYS

Hannah-Pamplico 43

Carvers Bay 32

PAMPLICO -- Hannah-Pamplico is ranked eighth in Class A. But after losing 10 players from last year's squad to graduation, including star Cyrus Ellison, coach Jimmy Williams' Raiders take things one game at a time.

"Every year, we set a goal to win 50 percent of our non-region games," Williams said. "Right now, we're ahead of schedule with a very young team."

The Raiders' next step this season was a 43-32 home win over Carvers Bay in a rematch of last year's lower-state semifinal H-P won in overtime. H-P is now 7-5

On Wednesday, Josh McNeil led the Raiders with 17 points as H-P found breathing room in the fourth quarter.

"We kind of got in an offensive rhythm," Williams said. "We needed to get the ball inside a little bit more and shoot some jump shots because Carvers Bay is a good team. They were not going to allow us to get to the basket so we had to shoot more mid-range jump shots. And then the pressure helped a bit more on the half-court, and we pressured a little bit more in the full court."

Kenard Heyward led the Bears with 11 points.

CB;9;11;8;4--32

H-P;13;9;11;10--43

CARVERS BAY (32)

Cooper 8, Bell 4, Kenard Heyward 11, Bateman 2, Moore 2, Grice 5.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (43)

Josh McNeil 17, Thompkins 2, Davis 7, Sellers 8, Jenkins 7, Eaddy 2