Cashin kicks way into record books for West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sarah Cashin has been playing soccer since she was about four years old.

But as far as she can remember, Thursday was the first time she had ever touched a football.

By Friday, however, the West Florence High sophomore center midfielder had donned shoulder pads and a helmet and lined up as the new placekicker for the Knights’ football team, who were in need of someone following Sam Spence’s ankle injury in Week 0.

It was to say the least a whirlwind of a few days, but one that culminated in a historic performance against Socastee.

By all accounts, Cashin became the first Florence 1 Schools female athlete to score in a high school football game as she connected on six of eight PAT attempts – with one attempt being blocked and another unsuccessful due to a low snap before she ever attempted the kick.

“I’m not going to lie, it was nerve-wracking,” Cashin said afterwards. “I’ve never been that nervous in my entire life. But I looked around and I knew that everybody had my back there, and I just felt calm.

“Once it was over, I was like, ‘Oh it really wasn’t that bad.’”

Cashin actually kicked off to open the game and her first PAT action came at the 11:09 mark of the first quarter after West blocked a punt for a touchdown.

“It boosted my confidence a lot,” Cashin said of connecting on that first try. “After that, it was kind of on a whirl until that one got blocked, but it was good. It boosted my confidence a lot.”

That confidence likely rose even more kick after kick as the West Florence offense gave her plenty of game reps her first time out with eight touchdowns on the board.

Cashin connected on five kicks in a row at one point, with only the botched snap possibly keeping it from being six. Her next-to-last attempt was blocked, however, and came back to her where she alertly dove on the ball – drawing a big cheer from the Knights sideline and crowd in attendance.

“I had a lot of adrenaline after that,” Cashin said. “I wasn’t really expecting to be diving on the ground, but I mean it was a good opportunity I guess.”

More reps going forward will be key, she said, and WFHS coach Jenerette thinks she might play beyond this season.

“She’s got that little swagger about her to be honest with you,” Jenerette said. “She’s going to be the kicker after Sam for the next two years. She’s special.”

It was Wednesday afternoon when Cashin was approached with idea, and so there were very few practices between then and Friday night.

“We didn’t put her in front of live bullets but one day,” Jenerette said. “…For the most part, those guys did a good job for her up front. It means a lot when you’ve got somebody back there like her. They’re going to anchor down and play.”

The atmosphere with the team itself has been a welcoming one, Cashin said, as evidenced by the chants during the postgame celebration.

“I’m really excited for having a team of all these guys who will have my back no matter what happens,” she said. “It’s like a big family.”