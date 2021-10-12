Cauthen, Murrell, Davis see Florence Open runs come to an end

FLORENCE, S.C. – Zoe Cauthen was glad to be home.

The former Florence Christian School standout returned to her old stomping grounds Tuesday as she and Charleston Southern doubles partner Tiffany Pyritz competed in the main draw at the McLeod for Health Florence Open.

“It’s always exiting to come back and play here,” Cauthen said. “I missed it last year. I hate it that it got canceled because of COVID…I always look forward to coming home and seeing everybody and playing in front of everyone.”

Cauthen has played singles at the Florence Open before, but a lingering injury kept her from attempting that this year, she said.

Unfortunately, Pyrtiz was dealing with a nagging injury of her own. That likely had an effect on the confidence for both players Tuesday in the doubles match more than anything, Cauthen said, as the pair dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Jia-Jing Lu and Katie Volynets at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

“It was hard for me at least being confident moving for poaches and what not because I was kind of hesitant,” Cauthen said. “It caused me to miss a few. But, yeah, it’s a confidence thing really – being confident that I’ll be able to move quickly.”