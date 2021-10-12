Cauthen, Murrell, Davis see Florence Open runs come to an end

FLORENCE, S.C. – Zoe Cauthen was glad to be home.
The former Florence Christian School standout returned to her old stomping grounds Tuesday as she and Charleston Southern doubles partner Tiffany Pyritz competed in the main draw at the McLeod for Health Florence Open.
“It’s always exiting to come back and play here,” Cauthen said. “I missed it last year. I hate it that it got canceled because of COVID…I always look forward to coming home and seeing everybody and playing in front of everyone.”
Cauthen has played singles at the Florence Open before, but a lingering injury kept her from attempting that this year, she said.
Unfortunately, Pyrtiz was dealing with a nagging injury of her own. That likely had an effect on the confidence for both players Tuesday in the doubles match more than anything, Cauthen said, as the pair dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Jia-Jing Lu and Katie Volynets at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
“It was hard for me at least being confident moving for poaches and what not because I was kind of hesitant,” Cauthen said. “It caused me to miss a few. But, yeah, it’s a confidence thing really – being confident that I’ll be able to move quickly.”
While they could have done a little better in that area, Cauthen believes she and Pyritz overall did well at the net and on serves, but it was the return game where Lu and Volynets really took advantage.
“They did a really good job of keeping us on the defensive and hitting deep,” Cauthen said. “So I think we could have done a better job of neutralizing the point and then coming to the net and being aggressive.”
It wasn’t an injury but likely fatigue that hampered Trinity Collegiate School sophomore Alice "Allie" Murrell on Tuesday, she said. After going through the wild card tournament that ended Sunday, Murrell rallied to capture her first professional victory on Monday in the opening qualifying round.
But against fourth-seeded Amy Zhu, Murrell was unable to capitalize on a quick start – falling 6-4 in the first set and then 6-0 in the second.
“The beginning of the match, I was pretty strong and I was making a lot of balls. It was some good rallies and it was pretty close,” Murrell said. “... Midway through the first set, my body was so tired and it was hard to keep going.”
Still, she was back on the court later that afternoon with teammate McKenzie Davis as the two competed in doubles play against Madalina Man and Laura Marti.
It was a close contest, but Marti and Man were able to pull away and win each set 6-4.
There were two main draw singles matches on Tuesday as both fifth-seeded Robin Anderson and Sofia Shapatava came away with victories. Anderson defeated Nagi Hanatani 6-3, 6-1 while Shapatava earned a 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Abbie Myers.